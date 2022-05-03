World Press Freedom Day: Be mindful of sponsored political news, Buhari warns media

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the media to be mindful of sponsored political news or publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence and chaos in the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, gave this warning yesterday in a message to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day. The President also charged the media to ensure that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders played their roles in delivering free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigerians.

He said: “We must stay united in supporting media professionals who work ard to de-escalate violent conflict and promote peaceful societies without compromising the responsibility to report.”

The President equally urged government information managers to ensure that the press and the general public have access to facts and figures of government information, without tears insisting that the government recognised their roles in strengthening democracy

