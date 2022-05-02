World Press Freedom Day: Be mindful of sponsored political news, Buhari warns media

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the media to be mindful of sponsored political news or publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence and chaos in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, gave this warning Monday in a message to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day.

The President also charged the media to ensure that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders played their roles in delivering free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigerians.

He said: “We must stay united in supporting media professionals who work hard to de-escalate violent conflict and promote peaceful societies without compromising the responsibility to report.”

The President equally urged government information managers to ensure that the press and the general public have access to facts and figures of government information, without tears insisting that the government recognised their roles in strengthening democracy.

Lauding the courage and determination of those who daily go the extra time, sometimes at great personal risks, to keep the society well informed, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to freedom of the press, pledging to continue ensuring the protection of the rights and privileges of journalists in the lawful performance of their professional duties.

While charging the Nigerian Press to use World Press Freedom Day to reflect on the need to embrace the best professional standards and practices, especially in the build-up to the forthcoming general elections, Buhari noted that the free performance of media roles and responsibilities during the electoral process was as important as the sanctity and will of Nigerians, expressed through the ballot box.

NEWS (pix: OHCHR logo)

More than 3,000 Ukrainian civilians killed – UN

The death toll of civilians in Ukraine has exceeded 3,000 people as of Monday, according to the UN’s human rights office (OHCHR).

Since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, the OHCHR has recorded 3,153 civilian deaths in Ukraine – but it estimates the real toll is likely to be “considerably higher”.

Possible discrepancies in the figures recorded come from the difficulty in receiving information from certain areas of the country and reports that are still pending corroboration, reports the BBC.

This includes the lack of verification of large numbers of civilian casualties from places like the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Mariupol has suffered relentless bombing since the start of the war, with the city council estimating about 80% to 90% of the city’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Satellites have also identified mass burial sites near Mariupol containing about 200 graves, which are likely used to bury civilian bodies.

Local authorities have estimated vast numbers of civilians have been killed in the bombardment of the city.

The UN believes most civilians across the country have been killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area (such as missile and air strikes), but the report did not specify who was responsible for the casualties.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...