World Press Freedom Day: Buhari cautions media against inflaming nation’s challenged polity

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned media practitioners in the country not to further inflame the nation’s polity that is already seriously challenged. Buhari gave this charge yesterday in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day today.

Buhari, who recommitted to freedom of the press, also urged media professionals to wield the freedom responsibly without licentiousness.

He noted that freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish, adding that the freedom must, however, be used responsibly. “That everything is permitted does not mean that there are no rules of correctness, particularly in a polity seriously challenged as ours now,”

Buhari said. “The media must be sensitive to what we are going through as a country, and anything that would exacerbate the situation and further inflame passions and emotions, should be avoided.

The media needs to ensure that while informing, educating, entertaining and setting agenda for public discourse, it does not encourage incendiary words and actions that could further hurt our unity in diversity,” he added.

According to him, licentious freedom is different from freedom with responsibility, urging the Nigerian media to embrace the latter, rather than the former.

The President, on the part of the government, pledged greater cooperation with the media to discharge its duties, in line with the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, ‘Information as a Public Good.’

He charged those who manage information for government to do everything in public interest, while also encouraging the media to use the Freedom of Information Act available to make its jobs easier.

The President submitted that it was very vital to have access to reliable information in an era of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, all to cause discord in the society.

