News

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari cautions media against inflaming nation’s challenged polity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned media practitioners in the country not to further inflame the nation’s polity that is already seriously challenged
Buhari gave this charge Sunday in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day tomorrow.

 

Buhari, who recommitted to freedom of the press, also urged media professionals to wield the freedom responsibly without licentiousness.

He noted that freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish, adding that the freedom must, however, be used responsibly.

 

“That everything is permitted does not mean that there are no rules of correctness, particularly in a polity seriously challenged as ours now,” Buhari said.

 

“The media must be sensitive to what we are going through as a country, and anything that would exacerbate the situation, and further inflame passions and emotions, should be avoided. The media needs to ensure that while informing,

 

educating, entertaining and setting agenda for public discourse, it does not encourage incendiary words and actions that could further hurt our unity in diversity,” he added.

According to him, licentious freedom  is different from freedom with responsibility, urging the Nigerian media to embrace the latter, rather than the former.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LCCI backs removal of fuel subsidy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari administration to finally remove fuel subsidy in the country considering the impasse caused by the COVID-19 on oil revenue. The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed in Lagos that the chamber welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to the […]
News

NIRSAL doles out N500m to North-East farmers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

In a bid to boost the Federal Government’s efforts at restoring socioeconomic activities in the North-East region, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has doled out over N500million to 2,987 maize farmers in Borno State.   The facility, which will get to the farmers as essential supplies, structuring, training and supervision […]
News

Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice. He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica