World Press Freedom Day: Buhari cautions media against inflaming nation’s challenged polity

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned media practitioners in the country not to further inflame the nation’s polity that is already seriously challenged

Buhari gave this charge Sunday in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day tomorrow.

Buhari, who recommitted to freedom of the press, also urged media professionals to wield the freedom responsibly without licentiousness.

He noted that freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish, adding that the freedom must, however, be used responsibly.

“That everything is permitted does not mean that there are no rules of correctness, particularly in a polity seriously challenged as ours now,” Buhari said.

“The media must be sensitive to what we are going through as a country, and anything that would exacerbate the situation, and further inflame passions and emotions, should be avoided. The media needs to ensure that while informing,

educating, entertaining and setting agenda for public discourse, it does not encourage incendiary words and actions that could further hurt our unity in diversity,” he added.

According to him, licentious freedom is different from freedom with responsibility, urging the Nigerian media to embrace the latter, rather than the former.

