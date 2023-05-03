World Press Freedom Day: Don Tasks Journalists On Watchdog Role, Agenda Setting

A Professor of History and International Studies at the University of Benin, (UNIBEN) Eddy Erhagbe has tasked journalists with their role as the watchdog and agenda setters of the society.

Erhagbe made the call while delivering a lecture in Benin City Edo State at the 2023 World Press Freedom Day with the theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression As A Driver For All Other Human Rights”.

He emphasized that in a modern democracy, there are rights enshrined in the constitution and that if those rights are to be protected, the freedom of the press must be guaranteed.

Prof Erhagbe said, “What we are emphasizing is that in the modern world, there are constitutional rights that are guaranteed, they are expressly written in our constitution.

“The fundamental task has been given to the press for the sustenance, preservation and protection of those rights.

“The Press is supposed to be the watchdog, the press is supposed to articulate positions. It’s supposed to call for accountability, transparency and to set agenda.

“All for the well-being of the society. In our country today, the most important agenda is good governance and that is democracy. How is it playing out?

“The Press has been there, but we are calling on them not to relent, but to continue along that line. We are calling on them not to relent on their efforts that is what we are saying in this world press freedom day.

All other rights can be guaranteed if we guarantee freedom of expression. And it is the guarantee of freedom of the press because they are the custodian and preservers of freedom.

“I also task journalists on responsible reportage and not one that will rock the peace of the country.

“As a historian and expert in international studies, I believe and hold the view that the problem with Nigeria is not the structure of the country, but the running of the affairs of the country.

“There are certain extant fallacies about the authenticity of certain geo-political configurations of pre-colonial Nigeria, this must be corrected, so that we can focus more on conscientiously and truthfully working to emancipate our people rather than hoodwink them by parochialism, religious and ethnic bigotry.

“I join the ranks of those who believe that Nigeria can make it with the right mix of leadership and followership.

“The media has a patriotic duty to encourage those things that would help to engender the unity of Nigeria. It has been there before and must continue to do so robustly.”

In his opening remarks, the chairman of NUJ in the state, Comrade Festus Alenkhe said journalists have a constitutional role to practice their profession and therefore should not be hindered in the process and commended practitioners for being professional despite attacks and the unfriendly environment they find themselves

The high point of the event was the bestowment of honour to a philanthropist, Dr Dorry Okojie.