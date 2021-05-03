World Press Freedom Day: Kalu applauds media practitioners, advocates objectivity

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated media practitioners on the occasion of the 2021 World Press Freedom Day.

Describing journalists and publishers as key players in national growth and development, Kalu, who is also a media entrepreneur, acknowledged the contributions of the media industry to the promotion and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

The former governor emphasized the importance of the media in the dissemination and analysis of government policies and activities, adding that journalists must thrive to imbibe the ethics of the profession in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, adding that the bad eggs in the media industry should be exposed and sanctioned accordingly.

In a goodwill message, the prominent media entrepreneur, urged Nigerians to see journalists as partners in building a just and fair society while calling on government at all levels to work harmoniously with the media in driving good causes anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

Kalu said: “I join the media industry in celebrating this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

“The role of media cannot be undermined in the society and as such, journalists should have access to information at all levels of government.

“The media practitioners should be seen as strategic partners and stakeholders in building a just and fair society.

“The media industry should be supported by all and sundry.

“Journalists must adhere to the code of the profession which is anchored on objective and balanced reporting in order to build a prosperous and decent society.”

Kalu called on stakeholders in the media industry not to relent in their efforts aimed at promoting good governance and genuine leadership, adding that the role of media in advancing the cause of the people cannot be undermined.

The Senate Chief Whip wished media practitioners a remarkable celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...