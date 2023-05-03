World Press Freedom Day: Nigerian Journalists Deserve Better Deal – NUJ

The painstaking efforts of reporters in various media outfits in the country in ensuring information is adequately disseminated to all and sundry have been applauded.

Vice-President of the NUJ, South-West B zone, Mrs Ronke Samo made the remarks in a statement she made available to newsmen on Wednesday to herald this year’s celebration of the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD).

The statement acknowledged struggles by civil activists and journalists who have tirelessly been serving faithfully as the fourth estate of the realm and bridging the gap between the government and the governed.

The WPFD was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 in New York as a day set aside for Reporters to associate, identify and celebrate media workers all over the World.

Media workers in both print and electronics have been subject to attacks, harassment, intimidation, oppression and even murder in some cases all over the world.

The UN is conscious of the nature of the hazardous nature of the job of media workers as the bridge between the government and the governed, mouthpiece of the downtrodden and the hope of the hopeless.

As such, May 3rd of every year was set aside to recognise these painstaking efforts and solidarity with media workers as a way of promoting their chosen profession.

She noted that Nigerian media workers have been very diligent, committed and dedicated to the patriotic cause of serving as the fourth estate of the realm and on this day, they deserve the accolades, honour and garlands as ‘soldiers’ of the people.

Ronke Samo used the medium to urge media entrepreneurs and employers to prioritize better welfare packages, renumeration and other incentives for media workers as this will surely motivate for more efficient, effective and robust services to the country.