News

World Radio Day: MRA urges FG, NBC to embark on comprehensive reform

Posted on Author Favour Okore Comment(0)

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday called on the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take advantage of the opportunity presented by this year’s World Radio Day to undertake a comprehensive reform of the broadcast sector to entrench broadcasting freedom in Nigeria and enable radio in particular to achieve its full potential. In a statement issued in Lagos on the occasion of the 2023 World Radio Day themed “Radio and Peace”, MRA noted that despite advancements in information and communications technologies (ICTs), which have provided societies with many different options for public communications, radio remains the most sought-after and effective medium of mass communication in many parts of the world, particularly during periods of conflict and emergencies.

In the statement, MRA’s Communications Officer, Mr. Idowu Adewale, noted that: “Radio has long been recognized as a vital tool for promoting peace, stability and conflict resolution. “In times of crisis, it provides a source of reliable information and can help to dispel myths and misinformation that can fuel or aggravate conflict.” He, however, observed that the strangulating regulatory environment for the broadcast media in Nigeria was not only stifling innovation and creativity in radio broadcasting, but is also destroying public trust in the radio as a reliable and independent source of news and information.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canada refuses to release emails with US over Huawei exec’s arrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government’s lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her […]
News

Osun enrols 206,659 in health insurance scheme

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has stressed its commitment to the provision and delivery of seamless services. Chairman, OSHIA Governing Board, Andrew Adeoye Adelakun, said a total number of 206,659 beneficiaries had been enrolled in the scheme. Adelakun, who featured on the ‘News Point’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union […]
News

FDI: Nigeria to host Global Investment Summit in NY

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

In  its continued bid to further open up the country’s economy to international capital and attract foreign investment, the Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable, will  organise the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), a global economic investment platform, in New York, United States.   According to a release by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica