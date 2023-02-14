World Radio Day: MRA urges FG, NBC to embark on comprehensive reform

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday called on the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take advantage of the opportunity presented by this year’s World Radio Day to undertake a comprehensive reform of the broadcast sector to entrench broadcasting freedom in Nigeria and enable radio in particular to achieve its full potential. In a statement issued in Lagos on the occasion of the 2023 World Radio Day themed “Radio and Peace”, MRA noted that despite advancements in information and communications technologies (ICTs), which have provided societies with many different options for public communications, radio remains the most sought-after and effective medium of mass communication in many parts of the world, particularly during periods of conflict and emergencies.

In the statement, MRA’s Communications Officer, Mr. Idowu Adewale, noted that: “Radio has long been recognized as a vital tool for promoting peace, stability and conflict resolution. “In times of crisis, it provides a source of reliable information and can help to dispel myths and misinformation that can fuel or aggravate conflict.” He, however, observed that the strangulating regulatory environment for the broadcast media in Nigeria was not only stifling innovation and creativity in radio broadcasting, but is also destroying public trust in the radio as a reliable and independent source of news and information.

