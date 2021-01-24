World reacts to the death of Larry King

Reactions to the death of Larry King, whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a halfcentury, have been pouring in.

King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles at age 87 from com During his six-decade career, which included 25 years hosting his own CNN programme, King interviewed many famous political leaders, celebrities and sports people, reports the BBC. He was treated in hospital for COVID-19 this month, US media say.

The talk show host had faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks. King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme ‘The Larry King Show’, on the commercial network ‘Mutual Broadcasting System’.

He was then the host of ‘Larry King Live’ on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, holding interviews with a host of guests. Below are a number of reactions from across the globe: “Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers.

He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.”

** “R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all night radio show in the 80’s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours.

His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry,” actor Albert Brooks tweeted. ** “R.I.P To the legend Larry King God bless him,” entertainer 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

**

“It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply,” singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Twitter.

** “The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the baseball team tweeted.

** CNN President Jeff Zucker issued a statement noting “we are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage.”

** CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour reflected on how influential King was to the cable network’s success.

“King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman- woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent.

EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace,” Amanpour wrote.

