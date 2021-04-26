World-Safety Day: Sanwo-Olu, experts move on safety of 22 million Lagosians

As the world continues to grapple over the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has altered lifestyles globally, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to embark on development of strategies towards ensuring safety of estimated 22 million Lagosians.

The Governor, had on several occasions, remarked that the pandemic had brought about a new normal saying that the global outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the way Lagosians live, work and interact socially following the introduction of new protocols introduced to ensure safe and general wellbeing as a people.

But speaking on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s latest plan on the development of strategies to guarantee residents’ safety and healthy well-being, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the governor, will also on Wednesday, 28 April, host the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has led governments, employers, workers and the general population to face unprecedented challenges in relation to the virus.

The Safety boss said the Governor will lead the discussants on theme of the World Day for Safety and Health at work titled: “Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises – Invest Now in Resilient Occupational Safety and Health Systems.”

He said that the governor in conjunction with other safety experts, would focus on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in line with this year’s World Day for Safety and Health in order to face the crises now and in the future.

Mojola, who also urged full participation of all stakeholders in order to contribute to the development of the elaborate safety roadmap of the post-pandemic era, said that safety and health of all Lagosians is a collective responsibility.

He added that Governor Sanwo-Olu remains committed to the safety of all Lagos residents irrespective of the tribe, ethnic or religious differences.

At an event to combat the negative impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on our households, livelihood, food security and businesses, Governor Sanwo-Olu had said that his adminstration was constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our “at risk” people, especially in the areas of food security and health management.

