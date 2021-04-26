Health

World-Safety Day: Sanwo-Olu, experts move on safety of 22 million Lagosians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

 

As the world continues to grapple over the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has altered lifestyles globally, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to embark on development of strategies towards ensuring safety of estimated 22 million Lagosians.

 

The Governor, had on several occasions, remarked that the pandemic had brought about a new normal saying that the global outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the way Lagosians live, work and interact socially following the introduction of new protocols introduced to ensure safe and general wellbeing as a people.

 

 

But speaking on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s latest plan on the development of strategies to guarantee residents’ safety and healthy well-being, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the governor, will also on Wednesday, 28 April, host the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has led governments, employers, workers and the general population to face unprecedented challenges in relation to the virus.

The Safety boss said the Governor will lead the discussants on theme of the World Day for Safety and Health at work titled: “Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises – Invest Now in Resilient Occupational Safety and Health Systems.

 

He said that the governor in conjunction with other safety experts, would focus on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in line with this year’s World Day for Safety and Health in order to face the crises now and in the future.

 

Mojola, who also urged full participation of all stakeholders in order to contribute to the development of the elaborate safety roadmap of the post-pandemic era, said that safety and health of all Lagosians is a collective responsibility.

 

He added that Governor Sanwo-Olu remains committed to the safety of all Lagos residents irrespective of the tribe, ethnic or religious differences.

 

At an event to combat the negative impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on our households, livelihood, food security and businesses, Governor Sanwo-Olu had said that his adminstration was constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our “at risk” people, especially in the areas of food security and health management.

 

“As a responsive Government, we are constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our “at risk” people, especially in the areas of food security and health management,” Sanwo-Olu said.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Yellow fever kills 112 persons in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least 112 people from Ogbadibo and Okpokwu local government areas of Benue State are reported to have died from yellow fever since the outbreak of the disease in September 2020 to date.   The state’s epidomiologist, Dr. Terungwa Ngise, who confirming the incidence in an interview, said emergency interventions had been mobilized to the affected […]
Health

Nestlé, LBS train journalists on nutrition reporting

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Nestlé Nigeria and the Lagos Business School hosted the 2020 Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness (NHW) training in the first two weeks of June. The virtual media training programme came at a critical time when the public needs to be well informed on nutrition health and wellness to help curtail the spread of the […]
Health

UNICEF tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

    UNICEF has urged Nigerians to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus instead of spreading rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine which is to prevent the virus.     Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development (C4D), made the call at a three-day media dialogue in Yola on Tuesday.     According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica