World-Safety Day: Sanwo-Olu, experts move on safety of 22m Lagosians

Muritala Ayinla

As the world continues to grapple over the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered lifestyles globally, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to embark on development of strategies towards ensuring safety of estimated 22 million Lagosians.

The governor, had on several occasions, remarked that the pandemic had brought about a new normal saying that the global outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the way Lagosians live, work and interact socially following the introduction of new protocols introduced to ensure safe and general wellbeing as a people.

But speaking on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s latest plan on the development of strategies to guarantee residents’ safety and healthy well-being, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the governor, will also on Wednesday, April 28 host the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has led governments, employers, workers and the general population to face unprecedented challenges in relation to the virus.

The safety boss said the governor will lead the discussants on the theme of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work titled: “Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises – Invest Now in Resilient Occupational Safety and Health Systems.”

He said that the governor in conjunction with other safety experts, would focus on strategies to strengthen National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in line with this year’s World Day for Safety and Health in order to face the crises now and in the future.

