World Sam Zuga Day: Archbishop celebrates 51st birthday in grand style with 20m beneficiaries.

Today, Thursday May 5, Archbishop Sam Zuga, also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshal, who is also the first professor of digital economy in the world, is celebrating his birthday in grand style.

The philanthropic cleric, who turned 51 today, is celebrating his milestone with over 30,000 members of the House of Joy Ministry with over 200 branches.

He is also celebrating with over 20 million beneficiaries of Samzuga Foundation’s free medical treatment exercise, as well as with the over 500 staff members of Samzuga Foundation.

The Archbishop, known for his humanitarian services to less privileged Nigerians, is also celebrating his big day with many graduates who benefited from his scholarship scheme.

While the world celebrates Sam Zuga’s Day today, it is also important to note that Archbishop Sam Zuga had been making frantic efforts towards growing the Nigerian economy by creating another Nigeria inside Nigeria, making Nigeria a dwelling place for Nigerians as well as empowering Nigerian youths through his cryptocurrency, Zuga Coin which is the first cryptocurrency in Africa and other money making channels.

On the quest to finding more solutions to Nigeria’s problems and to many reasons he is the first professor of digital econony. The cleric single handedly created significant social media interaction platforms that works better than the existing type, such as the SAMZUGA NET which works more than Facebook with more interesting features, SAMZUGA CHAT which works more than WhatsApp with more interesting features.

Adding to the celebration tagged ‘Worlds’ Sam Zuga’s Day’, the archbishop urged all those who had in any way taken part in his free medical treatment, scholarship scheme, unemployment alleviation program, poverty alleviation project (ZUGACOIN ERC20 in Samzuga wallet) and loves Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga to get a Samzuga branded T.Shirt and wear from morning till night on 5/5/2022. This is to celebrate the many achievements of the Bishop and how he has gained so much love from millions of people both within and outside Nigeria.

