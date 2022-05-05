Metro & Crime

World Sam Zuga Day: Archbishop celebrates 51st birthday in grand style with 20m beneficiaries.

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Today, Thursday May 5, Archbishop Sam Zuga, also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshal, who is also the first professor of digital economy in the world, is celebrating his birthday in grand style.

The philanthropic cleric, who turned 51 today, is celebrating his milestone with over 30,000 members of the House of Joy Ministry with over 200 branches.

He is also celebrating with over 20 million beneficiaries of Samzuga Foundation’s free medical treatment exercise, as well as with the over 500 staff members of Samzuga Foundation.

The Archbishop, known for his humanitarian services to less privileged Nigerians, is also celebrating his big day with many graduates who benefited from his scholarship scheme.

While the world celebrates Sam Zuga’s Day today, it is also important to note that Archbishop Sam Zuga had been making frantic efforts towards growing the Nigerian economy by creating another Nigeria inside Nigeria, making Nigeria a dwelling place for Nigerians as well as empowering Nigerian youths through his cryptocurrency, Zuga Coin which is the first cryptocurrency in Africa and other money making channels.

On the quest to finding more solutions to Nigeria’s problems and to many reasons he is the first professor of digital econony. The cleric single handedly created significant social media interaction platforms that works better than the existing type, such as the SAMZUGA NET which works more than Facebook with more interesting features, SAMZUGA CHAT which works more than WhatsApp with more interesting features.

Adding to the celebration tagged ‘Worlds’ Sam Zuga’s Day’, the archbishop urged all those who had in any way taken part in his free medical treatment, scholarship scheme, unemployment alleviation program, poverty alleviation project (ZUGACOIN ERC20 in Samzuga wallet) and loves Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga to get a  Samzuga branded T.Shirt and wear from morning till night on 5/5/2022. This is to celebrate the many achievements of the Bishop and how he has gained so much love from millions of people both within and outside Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Civil Servants arrested for banditry in Zamfara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some civil servants have been arrested for banditry in Zamfara, according to the state government. The North-West state is one of the regions worst affected by banditry in the country. According to a statment signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara on Wednesday, the civil servants were among 35 suspects apprehended in […]
Metro & Crime

New Uyo airport terminal, others ready before December – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

The New Terminal Building; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), and taxi way, undergoing construction at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo will all be inaugurated this year. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel disclosed this Friday, while inspecting the projects at the airport. The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct four in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Unknown gunmen Monday abducted four persons along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. Some road users were reportedly stranded as they attempted to flee from the daredevil gunmen It was learnt that the victims were taken into the bush by the suspected kidnappers. The incident involved two buses conveying passengers from Otun Ekiti. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica