Business

World shares gain for eighth straight day

Posted on

World shares rose for the eighth day in a row, reaching record highs, while market sentiment was improved by the prospect of U.S. fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts, before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.3 per cent, having touched new peaks earlier in the session. Overnight, MSCI’s ex- Japan Asian shares index also broke above its previous high, in January. According to Reuters, European indexes strengthened after a shaky start, with the STOXX 600 up 0.3 per cent and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.4 per cent.

The recent gains stem from a combination of the market pricing in increased U.S. fiscal stimulus, as well as some relief that the retail trading frenzy in certain stocks appears to be over in the short-term, said Kiran Ganesh, multi-asset strategist at UBS. “The prospects for fiscal stimulus in the U.S. seem to be getting revised upward …

Now, Biden is talking about $1.9 trillion,” he said – around 9 per cent of U.S. GDP. UBS expects that after negotiations with Republicans the stimulus will come to around $1.5 trillion. “There’s still plenty of excitement to get priced in around the stimulus,” he said. “The path of least resistance still seems to be upward at this stage.”

Our Reporters

