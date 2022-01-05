Business

World shares stretch positive start to 2022

World shares extended, on Tuesday, their positive start to 2022, with markets from Europe to Asia shrugging off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery, while the dollar rose after U.S. bond yields jumped. The Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) gained as much as 0.6 per cent in early trading, pushing beyond its all-time high of 489.99 points scaled a day earlier. Indexes in Germany (.GDAXI), France (.FCHI) and Italy (.FTMIB) all rose about 0.3 per cent.

According to Reuters News,, travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) jumped 2.7 per cent with Ryanair (RYA.I) adding eight per cent and British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) gaining over nine per cent reflecting expectations Omicron’s impact on the industry would be less severe than initially feared. “The chief reason behind the return of investor confidence is Omicron,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda.

“Yes, the virus variant is much more contagious, but it is not leading to a proportionally larger number of hospital admissions… (so) it won’t stop the global economic recovery.” Wall Street was also set for gains after closing a day earlier at record highs, with e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index 0.2 per cent higher. The U.S. dollar rose to its highest since 2017 against the Japanese yen after U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike to tame fastrising inflation. Euro zone bond yields held steady near their highest levels in around two months. In a sign that economies may weather the spread of Omicron, factory activity in Asia grew in December, suggesting the direct hit from the variant on output appeared subdued. Asian stocks were on the front foot following Wall Street’s record highs on its first trading day of 2022, with MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ- 0000PUS) notching up gains of 0.5 per cent.

 

