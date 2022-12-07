News

World Soil Day: Lagos urges support for effective use of soil

Lagos State on Tuesday joined the global community in marking World Soil Day, urging residents to join hands in ensuring the effective use of the soil and its resources towards ensuring sustainability for generations to come. Speaking during a media interaction on the commemoration of the 2022 World Soil Day at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said that it was imperative for Lagosians to shun all acts that may be deleterious to the natural use and functions of the soil.

“The loss of soil nutrients is a major process of soil degradation which threatens nutrition and food security in the world,” he said. He explained that the theme for this year’s celebration “Soils: Where Food Begins”, which is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15 (Life on Land), could not have come at a better time than now owing to the many daily occurrences and challenges of soil degradation globally.

He added that the various soil challenges threaten the integrity of the soil, its ability to sustain plant growth and food production through the supply of essential nutrients for man’s survival. “According to the United Nations, in the last 70 years, the level of vitamins and nutrients in food has drastically decreased, and it is estimated that two billion people worldwide suffer from a lack of micronutrients, particularly Iron, Zinc, Iodine, and Vitamin A known as hidden hunger,” he explained.

 

