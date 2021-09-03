World stocks charge ahead on U.S. data

Record-setting world stocks moved higher on Thursday after jobless claims data suggested the U.S. labor market was charging ahead even as new COVID- 19 infections surge, while the risk of a subpar U.S. payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive.

Economic data from Asia and Europe was largely disappointing but the Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest in more than 24 years in August. According to Reuters, the decline in layoffs should help ease concerns about the economy even if the closely watched employment report for August on Friday shows a slowdown in nonfarm payrolls growth.

MSCI’s all-country world index climbed to a new peak, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also set new highs. But value, up about 0.58 per cent, outpaced a 0.21 per cent gain in growth, a telling sign as the big tech powerhouses led the benchmark index higher but not the overall market. “We don’t really have anything that you can hang your hat on and say this is where we’re going, this is the sector that I need to be involved in,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “You’re going to continue to see this back and forth type of trade,” he said.

