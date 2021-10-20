News

World stocks: Equity indexes rise with tech shares

Stock indexes around the world rose on Tuesday as U.S. technology shares extended recent gains and as earnings news was mostly upbeat, while the U.S. dollar weakened. U.S. Treasury yields appeared to stabilise, which reduced demand for the greenback.

According to Reuters News, on Wall Street, the technology sector boosted the S&P 500 the most, while recent stronger-than-expected results have bumped up the forecast for S&P 500 earnings for the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

 

“We could actually see us hit a new all-time high before the end of the year because of corporate profits and typical seasonal optimism,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Among U.S. companies reporting results on Tuesday, insurer Travelers Cos Inc beat estimates for third-quarter profit and its shares rose.

 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.18 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 35,424.79, the S&P 500 gained 28.08 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 4,514.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 93.20 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 15,115.01.

 

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.38 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.69 per cent. Dollar index against a basket of other currencies was last down 0.2 per cent on the day at 93.67, after earlier dropping to 93.50, the lowest since September 28.

 

Currencies, including sterling and the New Zealand dollar, are benefiting from rising interest rate increase expectations.

 

The British pound jumped 0.60 per cent to $1.3810 as money markets priced in a cumulative 35 basis points in rate hikes by the end of the year.

 

Bitcoin last rose one per cent to $62,657.04. In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield curve widened, reversing the recent trend.

