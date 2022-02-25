Business

World stocks slump as Russia invades Ukraine

Stock markets slumped globally and the rouble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President, Vladimir Putin, launched an invasion of Ukraine. Markets displayed all the predictable reactions. Europe’s stock markets tumbled nearly four per cent in frenzied selling and Wall Street opened down 2.5 per cent, while some traders described Russian and Ukraine markets as untradeable due to the sheer scale of the falls and Russia and Kyiv’s central banks tried to step in.

According to Reuters News, the scramble for safety saw top-rated government bonds rally strongly along with other traditional storm shelters such as the dollar, Swiss franc, Japanese yen and gold. Putin said he had authorised what he called a “special military operation” through Ukraine. Western governments labelled it a full-scale invasion. U.S. President, Joe Biden, said “severe sanctions” would be imposed on Russia after the attacks, with Europe’s leaders vowing to also freeze assets and shut Russian banks out of their financial markets.

“No one expected this and speculation of Putin’s next step will be the major focus of the coming days,” said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB investment management. “But this does happen in a phase of the business cycle that is quite strong,” he added, saying how high energy and commodity prices now go is also crucial. Chaotic moves in Russia’s markets saw the rouble weaken nearly seven per cent to an unprecedented 86.98 per dollar and there were record 40 per cent falls on the Moscow stock exchange, which had been forced to suspend trading earlier on. Ukraine, meanwhile, was forced to suspend trading in its currency as its bonds crashed violently as investors bet that it could now default again, as it did after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. “It is complete chaos,” said Abrdn portfolio manager, Viktor Szabo. “Ukraine is untradeable right now and it is carnage in the Russian markets across sovereign and corporate debt.”

 

Our Reporters

