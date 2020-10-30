News

World Stroke Day: ‘Stroke, next pandemic in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With over 200,000 people suffering stroke each year in Nigeria and COVID-19 now identified as a new stroke risk factor in the country, the cerebrovascular disease could become the next pandemic in Nigeria if urgent actions were not taken to prevent stroke.

The above analysis was contained in a statement by Stroke Action Nigeria, a national Stroke support organisation, made available to the media, in commemoration of the World Stroke Day 2020 yesterday.

In furtherance of its mission to provide services, reduce the incidence, complications and burden of strokes, Stroke Action Nigeria, partnered World Stroke Organisation (WSO), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), and African Stroke Organisation (ASO) to mark this year’s World Stroke Day, aptly themed ‘Promoting Physical Activity’, with a focus on preventing stroke. The World Stroke Day is celebrated world over October 29 yearly, to raise awareness of the global burden of strokes.

