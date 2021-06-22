World Taekwondo Open: Anyanacho wins gold ahead of Olympic Games

Nigeria’s teenage taekwondoist, Elizabeth Anyanacho, over the weekend defeated Denmark’s Andersen Jesmin to win gold medal in the female category -67kg at the World Taekwondo G-2 Beirut Open.

The Tokyo Olympics bound athlete had in the semi-final defeated Uzbekistan’s Alijonova Gulsanam 22 – 16 in the championship.

Reacting after the feat, Anyanacho said the victory is evidence of hardwork and training.

She thanked her trainer, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the media, family and stakeholders in the taekwondo sport for their support.

“I am happy to improve everyday. I learnt a lot myself in the ring as I kept trying new things and different attitudes,” she said.

“I learnt even more from my more experienced opponents. I had to give everything, so I thank them for helping me develop even more.

Like this: Like Loading...