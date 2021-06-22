Sports

World Taekwondo Open: Anyanacho wins gold ahead of Olympic Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s teenage taekwondoist, Elizabeth Anyanacho, over the weekend defeated Denmark’s Andersen Jesmin to win gold medal in the female category -67kg at the World Taekwondo G-2 Beirut Open.
The Tokyo Olympics bound athlete had in the semi-final defeated Uzbekistan’s Alijonova Gulsanam 22 – 16 in the championship.
Reacting after the feat, Anyanacho said the victory is evidence of hardwork and training.
She thanked her trainer, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the media, family and stakeholders in the taekwondo sport for their support.
“I am happy to improve everyday. I learnt a lot myself in the ring as I kept trying new things and different attitudes,” she said.
“I learnt even more from my more experienced opponents. I had to give everything, so I thank them for helping me develop even more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with 91st wi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton equalled the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.   The Mercedes driver’s win was the 91st of his career and he will surely break Michael Schumacher’s record soon. Hamilton extended his championship lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas to 69pointsaftertheFinnretired. Behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second, […]
Sports

Minister Receives Report of Taskforce on National Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has received the Comprehensive Audit Report of the Tenanted Facilities at the National Stadium, Suru-Lere, Lagos. The 13 man Ministerial Taskforce Committee inaugurated by the Hon. Minister via a Webinar online conference on Tuesday, the 9th of June 2020 kept to the Terms of […]
Sports

EPL: Everton draw dents Liverpool’s title charge as Chelsea fight back to beat Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Everton and Liverpool played out a tepid goalless draw on their return to Premier League action at Goodison Park, putting a dent in the visitors’ title charge.   Liverpool went into the game needing six more points to clinch their first Premier League title but were blunted by the absences […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica