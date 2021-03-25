World TB Day: Bauchi to improve on testing, treatment among high-risk population

Bauchi State government has made necessary planning in its efforts to identify and implement innovative strategies to improve on testing and treatment of TB Centre among high-risk populations in the state. The disclosure was made by Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro during the 2021 World TB Day commemoration yesterday at BACTMA Conference Hall in Bauchi. Maigoro added that the state had achieved tremendous success in reducing rate and separate of TB across all the 20 LGA from being detected and notified 4,430 drugs susceptible TB cases in 2020 and of the 4,082 new cases detected in 2019 at the end of their treatment in 2020, 93% were successfully treated. Besides, he said the state government had also made significant progress in terms of TB control at both the state and the Local Government Area levels as there were 570 TB Treatment Centres, 127 TB Diagnostic Centres and 12 GeneXpert Machines.

Like this: Like Loading...