World Teachers Day: How Reps honoured Nigerian educators

PHILIP NYAM reports on how members of the House of Representatives joined other Nigerians in honouring teachers on World Teachers Day that was celebrated on October 5

In commemoration of World Teachers Day, members of the House of Representatives, last Wednesday, commended Nigerian teachers and teachers all over the world for their sacrifices. They, however, called for improved welfare for teachers in the country. The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) on the need for the House to recognise teachers. The motion was seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. While presenting the motion, Bagos observed that knowing that the day is very important in the life of teachers worldwide, it is important for the House to honour teachers in Nigeria and at the same time give them a standing ovation in recognition of their sacrifices to building the nation.

He said, though teachers play a very important role in the society in molding characters and building the nation, they have not been accorded the respect and recognition commensurate with the services they render. He called on the Federal Government to improve the condition of service of teachers and raise their standard of living like every other professional in the country adding that teaching was the foundation of every profession in the world.

Bagos commended the sacrifices of teachers and their contributions to ensuring the success of individuals in all spheres of life who they taught, including those who rose to become leaders like members of the House of Representatives. He stated that it is in line with this appreciation and recognition of teachers in building individuals and society that the House has remained committed to intervening to ensure the end of the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, in his submission, revealed what the House has done for Nigerian teachers, which include amendment of the provision for the retirement age of teachers as well as the ongoing engagement to address the ASUU strike.

He praised the 9th House of Representatives for its continuing contributions to the upgrade of teachers’ welfare in all spheres through legislation and mediatory meetings. He, however, wondered if Hon. Bagos was trying to score a political point, as it is an election campaign year by bringing the matter under the platform of personal explanation. But responding to the insinuation from the deputy speaker, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, clarified that Bagos, like any other member of the House, had the right to express his position through personal explanation and he believed Bagos was only bringing to the fore in order for the House to honour teachers as national heroes and that the intention was not to score any political points.

Elumelu said that “rising from the fact that whatever we are today was as a result of our tutoring from school and given that today is Teachers Day, it was important to celebrate teachers.” Commenting on the matter, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, stated that the matter should have been taken as a substantive motion and not just a matter of personal explanation and that the House should adopt it as such considering the magnitude of the need to commend teachers worldwide. In his contribution, Hon. Rotimi Agunsonye clarified that teachers need to be recognised for their sacrifice and duly rewarded and in that light, he strongly supported the motion.

The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Monguno, while supporting the motion expressed sadness about how the debate had deviated from the merits and not to personal mistakes. He wished Bagos had brought the matter as a substantive motion to avoid any suspicion. Monguno called on the executive and the legislature to meet in the middle to ensure the lingering ASUU strike comes to an end and that the remuneration of teachers should be reviewed upwards so that they can be rewarded here on earth. Shedding light on the debate, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila stated that matters of personal explanation are not debated, but the fact that the matter was already being debated made it a motion. He clarified that when Bagos brought up the need to recognise teachers, he told him to bring it under the platform of personal explanation. Gbajabiamila stressed that the contributions of Nigerian teachers can never be over-emphasised and prayed to God to continue to bless them. Supporting the motion, the House spokesperson, Hon. Benja-min Kalu praised Sir O.G.B, Sir Akalele, Miss Nwankwo, Sir Wood and Prof. Dada as a few of the outstanding teachers that have influenced his life.

He stated that he was glad to keep working with them to upgrade the different schools he attended. He decried the fact that some of these teachers are still being owed salaries and still teach under horrendous conditions. He praised their resilience and resolve not to give up their service to humanity despite the hard conditions of labour they are subjected to. In her submission, one-time Minister of Education, Hon. Aisha Dukku, also praised teachers, saying as a former teacher and daughter of a former teacher, she is proud to be associated with teachers. She praised Mallam Almadura of blessed memory who gave his all to the teaching profession and the development of students.

She called for the general appreciation of teachers by everyone on individual levels and to go back to develop their Alma maters. Also following the steps of Dukku, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka appreciated the spirit of the motion and stated that the two Holy Books of the main religions, Christianity and Islam stressed the importance of teaching and learning.

He praised his favourite teacher, Mr. Shoge of blessed memory for all his sacrifice. Similarly, Hon. Sani Bala praised a serving member of the House, who happened to be his agricultural science teacher in secondary school and one Mr. Obi who has recently retired from teaching or positively impacting his life. Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Aniekan Umana praised the spirit of teachers and commended his mathematics and French teachers and some other university lecturers who helped shape his life.

He called for the betterment of the remuneration of teachers in today’s Nigeria. He further called for the revival of the Nigerian educational sector to how it was in the glory days. Hon. Taiwo Oluga celebrated teachers and mourned those who lost their lives to banditry attacks on schools. She praised Mr. Aremu who was her Geography teacher and praised teachers for putting into perspective the past, present and future of student development. She called on the Federal Government to incorporate teachers into a large percentage of the ongoing housing ownership scheme being currently conducted. Adding his voice to the debate, Hon. Kingsley Uju praised teachers for the opportunities many elites have attained presently. He praised Prof. S.C Chukwu who was his vice chancellor and a teacher per excellence despite his office.

He stated that this spirit spilled down to other lecturers. He called on the House to devote a significant part of the 2023 budget proposal before the National Assembly to the development of the educational sector. Uju reminded his colleagues that allocating adequate resources to education was in line with the United Nations’ recommendation for education.

He praised the leadership of the House for the continuous intervention with the Federal Government and ASUU to quickly end the lingering strike. Speaker Gbajabiamila, while ruling on the matter, said that the contributions of teachers to societal development can never ever be quantified. He called for a standing ovation and a round of applause for teachers and a minute of silence for teachers that have passed. The lawmakers chanted in unison, “Thank you” to teachers.

