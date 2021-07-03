Arts & Entertainments

World Theatre Congress, boost for Nigerian creative sphere –Awobajo

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For the very first time in organising of the World Theatre Congress – the Düsseldorfer Festival Theatre (Der Welt – Düsseldorf), the festival would be largely dependent on the virtual space and some elements of the physical presence. The festival which kicked off on Wednesday spanning Sunday July 4, presents an opportunity for young theatre art practitioners around the world to interact and chart a new pathway for their future.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Creative Director of Footprints of David Arts Foundation, Seun Awobajo, disclosed that the 2021 edition of the Theater Der Welt 2021, equally helped to showcase the image of the Nigerian theatre to the rest of the world. “This commendable gesture by the organiser will raise the bar of the Nigerian arts,” he said.

“This is a big deal to the development of the Nigerian creative sphere. By the involvement of many young Nigerians as participants at the workshop and the performances of two Nigerian plays, “Sisi Pelebe” by Kelvin Mary and “Skin” by Kininso Concept, as some of the top performances at the festival.

Awobajo, a globally celebrated children theatre promoter, was on the world congress forum in the Equity Forum to curate the Nigerian session of the young theatre of the world congress (a workshop session for the F.O.D Gang Nigeria). Last year, several countries across the world were brought to a halt as a result of the immutable cost of the covid-19 pandemic on lives and economic livewire. Indeed, several countries grappled with survival as they battled to save the breath of their citizenry.

“Although, the COVID-19 pandemic is still around and more prevalent in some nations of the world, the reason for this year’s edition of World Theatre Congress – the Düsseldorfer Festival Theatre (Der Welt – Düsseldorf), with the theme, ‘Our House is on Fire’.

The festival will host 10 young theatre stakeholders from 10 different countries to engage in the general conversation: ‘Our house is on Fire’. Every participating country is expected to make a peculiar presentation on the sub-theme that directly affects their respective nations,” Awobajo further stated. Interestingly, this year’s edition of the festival is in-troducing a digital platform called “gathertown” which runs for the next four years.

This is to engage carefully selected young theatre makers access the world to keep engaging on their craft, network and development amazing solutions to the global issues like c l i m a t e change,insecurity and the SDG goals in general via art and creativity in the eye of the young using their modern technology and re-positioning the Theatre in the post- COVID strata.

In addition, the young theatre of the world congress will build a new community for digital art in – art conversations and interventions. “This will surely position the Nigerian theatre makers on the world map of the global digital theatre. According to Awobajo, the Seaside Cottage Theatre of the platinum award-winning Footprints of David Arts, is the official Nigerian partner of the World Congress under the aegis of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Our Reporters

