World Tourism Day 2022: FTAN charges FG on improved investment, budgetary allocation for tourism

Global destinations during the week rolled out the red carpet and toasted to tourism, with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) leading its Member States, Affiliates, private sector and other stakeholders to commemorate the World Tourism Day on September 27; a day set aside to draw attention of the world to the economic importance, socio-cultural and human development nature of tourism, which is regarded as the largest employer of labour. With the theme, Rethinking Tourism, the global celebration was held in Bali, Indonesia for three days, spanning September 26 and 28.

The celebration for many countries and regions was a glorious one especially holding against the backdrop of the latest report by the UNWTO Tourism Barometer, which stated that international tourist arrivals for the first seven months of the year reached 474 million mark, which was a significant growth recorded as tourism continued its resurgence from the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

In Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for the private sector operators, held a very colourful and exciting celebration on September 27, with a boat cruise from Lagos Island to Tarkwa Bay where the operators converged to commemorate the day with various activities. In his keynote address, the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, commended the resilience of the sector and the operators for overcoming the negative effective COVID-19 pandemic on had on the sector while lamenting the losses of businesses and jobs that came with it. According to him; ‘‘The WTD is a time to come together to celebrate the many and varied accomplishments of our sector. Today, we celebrate the resilience and survival of the industry and her investments from the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic.

‘‘Let me also salute the resilience and courage of the tourism community and sympathise with those who lost jobs, money, and businesses the world over.’’ Speaking on the theme of the celebration, he noted that; ‘‘it is important to add that in Nigeria we must rethink tourism beyond the pandemic because our recovery requires a much deeper dive. ‘‘Tourism in Nigeria has suffered pre-pandemic, during the pandemic and is still suffering post-pandemic. According to the secretary General of UNWTO, “Rethinking one of the world’s major economic sectors will not be easy.” We should already be on the way. While the crisis has inspired and catalyzed creativity and accelerated the transformation of work, bringing both challenges as well as enormous opportunities to ensure even more people get to benefit from tourism restart, in rethinking tourism let us transform.’’

On the choice of boat cruise as one of the activities for the celebration, Onung stated that; ‘‘For us in FTAN, the boat cruise from Tarzan Jetty in Victoria Island to Tarkwa Bay beach is our way of domesticating this year’s theme to focus on Lagos waterways and showcase the beauty of exploring the stretch of abundant Lagos coastlines for tourism purposes. In rethinking Tourism let us look in the way of the water economy in Lagos state, Nigeria.’’ Furthermore, ‘‘in the spirit of 2022 WTD celebrations, we have taken steps to form strong alliances in tourism and it’s allied sector to partner on grey areas that we found important to enable us move tourism to an enviable level. ‘‘Lobbying is one area we need to adopt to enable us play our role as organised private sector.

Partnership and collaboration will be as important to move our tourism promotions and businesses forward. ‘‘On this occasion of 2022 WTD celebration, FTAN calls on all tourism leaders, government officials and everyone at the base of the broad and diverse tourism pyramid to pause, reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it. ‘‘As such, we must rethink – How we think tourism; How we do tourism; The need to collaboration; Digitalisation of the industry; Domestic tourism promotions and activities; and Purposeful and healthy lobbying to create an enabling environment for FTAN and the well over 20 associations under it.’’

Going forward, he tasked the federal government on improving its level of investment and budgetary allocation to the sector. ‘‘FTAN, therefore calls on the federal government of Nigeria to rethink the level of investment and funding for tourism in Nigeria through increased budget allocation. The budget profile should increase capital budget to exceed recurrent one.

‘‘The federal government should rethink merging tourism parastatals, rather should empower them to meet their mandates. Better still give tourism a stand-alone ministry. ‘‘It is time for Nigeria to have a tourism master plan and rejig her tourism policies if they exist.’’ Speaking at the event, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Tunba Wanle Akinboboye, tasked the government on adding value to the tourism sector, noting that despite the huge resources available to Nigerian government at all levels, none had made any appreciable impact on the sector; either by way of policies or funding. Akinboboye stated that if government could focus on and invest in the sector that Nigeria’s economy would be greatly appreciate and compete favourably with states like California.

“It is time we begin to think practical tourism operations, concerted efforts should be made to transform attractions to destinations of choice before we think of marketing them,” he said. While the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FTAN, Chief Samuel Alabi, said that government must be consciously committed to the development of the tourism industry by harmonising the numerous taxes charged operators of tourism. “FTAN is writing history today, which would be read by generations, government needs to do a lot to boost tourism,” he said. In his remarks, Chairman of the World Tourism Day Local Planning Committee, Mr. Gani Balogun, commended the federation members and all the partners and sponsors of the event for their tremendous support.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...