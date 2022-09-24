World Tourism Day 2022: Global community set to Rethink Tourism September 27

September 27 will be another historic and celebratory day for global tourism as the Member States of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), its affiliates and different countries across the world commemorate the World Tourism Day (WTD). It will be marked by different activities with colours and funfair by the different countries and coming on the back of recovery and growth recorded by global tourism in the first half of this year after the downturn occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, which for over two years almost puts the lid on tourism activities, the day will certainly witnessed joyous celebration. Historically, it is a day set apart since 1980 to celebrate the bounty of tourism and draw attention to its significance as not just socio-cultural activity but economic activity, with multiplier effects on the world given that it is the largest employer of labour and as a crucial pillar for human and societal development.

UNWTO would herald the global celebration with a three -day activities slated to hold between September 26 and 28 at the Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua Hotel in Bali, the capital of Indonesia, with the theme; Rethinking Tourism, which would form the fulcrum of the celebration. Some of the activities outlined for the three days event, which will have in attendance high government officials of Indonesia and UNWTO officials led by its secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, include welcome dinner; opening ceremony; coffee break – news conference; UNWTO World Tourism Day 2022 Report; High-Level Roundtable on Rethinking Tourism; Panel Discussion – A New Governance for Recovery; The Tourism We Want – A conversation with Local Representatives; Breaking the ground in private – public partnership and World Tourism Day Dinner and Magical Bali, Wonderful. For the record, World Tourism Day has been held on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organisation in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later.

It was at its third session (Torremolinos, Spain, September 1979), following the motion that was moved by a Nigerian, late Ignatius Atigbi, who was then in charge of Nigerian Tourism Board (NTB) now Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) that the UNWTO General Assembly decided to institute the World Tourism Day celebration, commencing in the year 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970. The theme for last year’s celebration was; Tourism for inclusive growth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...