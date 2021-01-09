News Travel & Tourism

World Tourism Forum Institute appoints Taleb Rifai as secretary general

The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) has appointed the former secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Dr. Taleb Rifai, as it new secretary general. WTFI is a London – based research institute that supports sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It encourages responsible tourism as well. According to a news report by Eturbonews.com, the institute said it has been apparent that the hospitality business has been among the most seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet the sector is not recovering – and the dismissals will certainly not stop flowing. There are primary factors affecting the level of demand for nature and heritage tourism, namely; overall growth in tourism, growth in specialty travel, and increasing environmental awareness and concern.

Each of these influences has a number of elements affected. Tourism has become the most important economic activity for many countries, particularly as the biggest foreign exchange earner. It also illustrates the growing importance provided to recreation and leisure as a result of rising income levels around the world. However, unlike many goods and services, tourism has no exact alternatives, which means that the market for holidays should grow rather than be searched for something else. It may also be an issue to have political boundaries that separate states, metropolitan areas or other natural market areas.

Tourism has become a major sector that has an impact on the country economy’s growth. Tourism’s main benefits are revenue production and job creation. This is the most important source of healthcare for many regions and countries. The national economy’s ability to benefit from tourism depends on the availability of investment to build the necessary infrastructure and its capacity to provide tourist needs.

