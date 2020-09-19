World Travel Market 2020 goes virtual

For the first time in its history, the iconic and one of the most sought after global tourism event, World Travel Market (WTM), will be staged through virtual vehicle as its traditional hosting ground, ExCel in Victoria Dockyards, London, will be empty.

This is due to the impact of COVID – 19, which has occasioned the new normal amidst cancellation and rescheduling of many global events, especially those related to tourism with many destinations gradually lifting restrictions and bans imposed on patronage.

Following this development, the organizers of the yearly travel and tourism trade event, Reeds Exhibitions Limited, has announced the virtual hosting of the event this year between November 9 and 11. ‘‘After 40 years of you coming to us, WTM London 2020 is coming to you! We are facilitating a completely virtual event which is taking place on November 9 -11.

‘‘The main aim is to help recover and rebuild and shape the travel industry at a time when it needs it the most. The virtual event will focus on restoring and developing business connections, growing your network, your brand and learning how to make your comeback. ‘‘The virtual event will take place across three days, from 7am-10pm, to allow access from the different zones across the globe. The live conference sessions and forums will be tackling some of the issues the industry is facing today, as well as speed networking sessions, one-to-one meetings, and virtual networking opportunities.

‘‘We want to keep the global travel conversation alive and help deliver new connections as well as offering a wide range of online business opportunities. We will address the impact the global health pandemic has had on the travel and tourism industry and discuss a road map to recovery, identifying the trends and innovation shaping the future of the industry and show you the path that lies ahead.

It further stated that: ‘‘Keep the conversations and connections going. Set up 1-2-1 video meetings with exhibitors, view live conference sessions, plus speed networking sessions during London Travel Week. Visit the live conference sessions, forums and debates. Book your virtual stand and position your brand as the frontrunners on the road to recovery, make buyers aware of your products and reconnect with the industry.’’

