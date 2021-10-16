World Travel Market London 2021 set for Nov 1 as hybrid event

Following its failure to hold as a physical event last year for the first time in it four decades of existence as a result of the impact of COVID -19 pandemic, World Travel Market (WTM) London is set to make a return this year, bigger and stronger, as its adopts an hybrid format in its bid to reach out to the global travel and tourism trade market.

With focus on reconnecting, rebuilding, and innovating in the market space, ExCeL, London, the home of the travel market, which this year has Saudia Arabia Tourism as its premier partner, will play host to the physical gathering, which is slated to hold between November 1 and 3 while the virtual market is scheduled to hold between November 8 and 9. According to Reed Exhibitions, which is the organisers of the yearly event, last year virtual meet was a huge success as it recorded over 10,000 participants, 20,000 conference session views and 24,000 prescheduled video meetings. ‘‘So this year, we’re bringing you the best of both,’’ it stated, adding that:

‘‘The physical event will focus on pre-arranged meetings through Connect-Me, buyer speed networking and an extensive conference programme. The virtual event will focus on one-to-one meetings and networking. ‘‘As an exhibitor you can choose which stand package is right for you and your brand this year.’’ The organisers have also introduced a format of exhibiting to help the exhibitors maximise attendance at the three days event, as it state that: ‘‘New for 2021 is our innovative, flexible exhibitor solution, designed to help you overcome travel restrictions and time constraints.

Our activation package gives you a physical exhibition stand on the show floor, delivering excellent brand exposure without the need for a team of staff. ‘‘The package gives you a dedicated lightbox stand to showcase your brand on the show floor. You can be a main stand-holder with a large lightbox, or take one of the smaller lightboxes in the middle of the stand. Visitors can explore the stand and find out more about your business by downloading details via a QR code scanner on each lightbox.

