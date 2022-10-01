Travel & Tourism

World Twins Festival 2022 holds October 8

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on World Twins Festival 2022 holds October 8

Organisers of the annual World Twins Festival 2022, which holds at Igboora in Oyo State, have announced the staging of this year’s edition billed to hold on October 8. According to the organisers, who are also the initiators of Twin Tourism, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the festival will be attended by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde alongside a host of state officials and hundreds of tourists, including twins who are being celebrated.

With the theme; Twinning for World Economic Recovery, the Oguntoyes said the festival is aimed at celebrating the unique beings and other multiple births from all walks of life. This year’s festival, said the duo would be in honour of their grand patron, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, who died early in the year. During his life time, the late monarchy was a great promoter of the event as he attended the festival yearly.

Oguntoyes further disclosed that the festival would celebrate specially the lifetime of late Oba Adeyemi who fathered a set of triplet and some sets of twins. The Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, would lead all traditional rulers in the town to the festival. Some of the activities outlined for the festival include fashion show, parade, talent show, art exhibition, circus performance and cuisines. Bill to hold at the event arena of Methodist Grammar School in Igboora, the organisers are soliciting for the support and participation of corporate bodies.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

MARCEL BREKELMANS: A hotelier committed to elevating African Hospitality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Marcel Brekelmans, owner and manager of HIM4Hotels (Hospitality Interim Management), an hospitality management firm, is a hotelier of high repute, with amazing track records, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in hospitality, vision and commitment to building a legacy in the hospitality business. Back ground Marcel Brekelmans was born in the Netherlands, […]
Travel & Tourism

Mythical Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake beckons

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Samuel Olaniyan writes on the history and myth surrounding Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake, a recently discovered tourist attraction in Lanlate, Ibarapa area of Oyo State. Nigeria with a total land mass of 923,768 square kilometres (356,668 sq. mi.), the 14th largest country in Africa, with its coastline on the Gulf of Guinea spanning 774 km […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR pledges support for youth tourism devt bodies

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute for organisations devoted to the promotion of youth tourism in the country. Kangiwa who made the disclosure when he received in audience members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development […]

