World Twins Festival 2022 holds October 8

Organisers of the annual World Twins Festival 2022, which holds at Igboora in Oyo State, have announced the staging of this year’s edition billed to hold on October 8. According to the organisers, who are also the initiators of Twin Tourism, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the festival will be attended by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde alongside a host of state officials and hundreds of tourists, including twins who are being celebrated.

With the theme; Twinning for World Economic Recovery, the Oguntoyes said the festival is aimed at celebrating the unique beings and other multiple births from all walks of life. This year’s festival, said the duo would be in honour of their grand patron, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, who died early in the year. During his life time, the late monarchy was a great promoter of the event as he attended the festival yearly.

Oguntoyes further disclosed that the festival would celebrate specially the lifetime of late Oba Adeyemi who fathered a set of triplet and some sets of twins. The Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, would lead all traditional rulers in the town to the festival. Some of the activities outlined for the festival include fashion show, parade, talent show, art exhibition, circus performance and cuisines. Bill to hold at the event arena of Methodist Grammar School in Igboora, the organisers are soliciting for the support and participation of corporate bodies.

