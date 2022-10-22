World Twins Festival 2022 ignites Makinde’s interest in tourism development

A significant outcome of this year’s celebration of the World Twins Festival last week in Igboora, Oyo State, is the public declaration of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, who was attending the festival for the first, his new found interest in the development and promotion of tourism in the state. Makinde, who led some of state functionaries to attend festival, was excited to be associated with the festival as commended the organisers, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye of Twins Tourism, for the effort over the years in using the festival to draw attention to the state and popularise its tourism offerings.

He noted the readiness of his administration to add tourism as a major plank of its economic expansion agenda. The governor, who further declared that the Twins Festival has a great tourism potential for Ibarapaland and Oyo state, said that the state government would do everything possible to make the zone a tourists destination.

“Today, we have come to celebrate with the twins and I am very happy to be here. But I must say that today’s festival is beyond celebrating the towns. We are talking about the potential for tourism from the event,’’ he said. He also stated; “Let me also add that we will expand the pillar on expansion of our economy.

Before, we were talking about agribusiness, and now we will add tourism.” Earlier, the Oguntoyes had reiterated their commitment to the promotion of Oyo State and Nigeria in general to the world as the place with the highest number of multiple births, noting that it is one of the major aims of the project. “Our aim is to project Nigeria particularly Oyo State to the world as the country and state that have the highest number of multiple births. Twins factor can attract people and also contribute to the growth and development of a town. “World Twins festival is an opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness of multiple births.

We have demonstrated that twins can be used to drive destination and that is what you’re seeing in Igbo-Ora. We are focusing on two things this year; for economy recovery from the havocs caused by COVID-19 and to celebrate the lifetime of Alaafin of Oyo. He was a strong pillar of support for this programme. He was our life grand patron and the festival was kick started in his palace. “Igboora has the highest number of twins in the world, that is why we have deemed it fit to be celebrating the festival here every year whereby twins, multiple births and the families of twins would come together to celebrate.”

They lauded Makinde for attending the festival, adding that he is the first elected governor to identify with such a programme in Africa. They, however, tasked the governor on initiating a policy to support twins and families with multiple births. While the paramount ruler of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, the Olu of Igbo- Ora, who appreciated the governor for associating with the festival, gave a detailed information about his community and its tourism potential, calling on the governor to show more commitment to developing and harvesting its rich potentials.

The climax of the festival at the grand finale was the special tribute paid to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, who was the greatest supporter of the festival and never failed in attending all it editions

