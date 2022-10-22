Travel & Tourism

World Twins Festival 2022 ignites Makinde’s interest in tourism development

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

A significant outcome of this year’s celebration of the World Twins Festival last week in Igboora, Oyo State, is the public declaration of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, who was attending the festival for the first, his new found interest in the development and promotion of tourism in the state. Makinde, who led some of state functionaries to attend festival, was excited to be associated with the festival as commended the organisers, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye of Twins Tourism, for the effort over the years in using the festival to draw attention to the state and popularise its tourism offerings.

He noted the readiness of his administration to add tourism as a major plank of its economic expansion agenda. The governor, who further declared that the Twins Festival has a great tourism potential for Ibarapaland and Oyo state, said that the state government would do everything possible to make the zone a tourists destination.

“Today, we have come to celebrate with the twins and I am very happy to be here. But I must say that today’s festival is beyond celebrating the towns. We are talking about the potential for tourism from the event,’’ he said. He also stated; “Let me also add that we will expand the pillar on expansion of our economy.

Before, we were talking about agribusiness, and now we will add tourism.” Earlier, the Oguntoyes had reiterated their commitment to the promotion of Oyo State and Nigeria in general to the world as the place with the highest number of multiple births, noting that it is one of the major aims of the project. “Our aim is to project Nigeria particularly Oyo State to the world as the country and state that have the highest number of multiple births. Twins factor can attract people and also contribute to the growth and development of a town. “World Twins festival is an opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness of multiple births.

We have demonstrated that twins can be used to drive destination and that is what you’re seeing in Igbo-Ora. We are focusing on two things this year; for economy recovery from the havocs caused by COVID-19 and to celebrate the lifetime of Alaafin of Oyo. He was a strong pillar of support for this programme. He was our life grand patron and the festival was kick started in his palace. “Igboora has the highest number of twins in the world, that is why we have deemed it fit to be celebrating the festival here every year whereby twins, multiple births and the families of twins would come together to celebrate.”

They lauded Makinde for attending the festival, adding that he is the first elected governor to identify with such a programme in Africa. They, however, tasked the governor on initiating a policy to support twins and families with multiple births. While the paramount ruler of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, the Olu of Igbo- Ora, who appreciated the governor for associating with the festival, gave a detailed information about his community and its tourism potential, calling on the governor to show more commitment to developing and harvesting its rich potentials.

The climax of the festival at the grand finale was the special tribute paid to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, who was the greatest supporter of the festival and never failed in attending all it editions

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

African Travel Times unveils 2021 awards winners

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the African Travel Times Magazine Awards ceremony, the organiser has unveiled the names of winners for the various categories of the yearly travel and tourism trade awards. Publisher and Editor of the publication, Lucky George, revealed that this year’s award ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic […]
Travel & Tourism

Sun Heaven Hotel Abuja: ‘Simply awesome’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Sun Heaven Hotel remains one of the best kept secret in Abuja when it comes to experiencing the best of hospitality treats at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Olufemi O who recently had a three night stay at the hotel in his testimony was over the moon as he described his stay as: “An awesome […]
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa: SSA on tourism advocates crafts shops, entrepreneurial education in schools

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As part of efforts to boost the economy of the state and empower its youths, the Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, called for the establishment of crafts shops and introduction of entrepreneurial education in schools across the state. Kiyaramo stated this when he visited Whitish International School Amarata in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica