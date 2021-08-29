Sports

World U-19 Tourney: Nigeria to face Italy in round of 16

Nigeria will face defending champions, Italy in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran on Monday.

 

Nigeria qualified to the round of 16 despite losing the fourth match to Iran 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19) on Saturday.

 

Oyewole Oyedepo and Vincent Mathias were Nigeria best scorer with 8 points each.

 

The Assistant Coach of Nigeria U19 Team, Adekalu Adeniyi said losing four games in a row is painful adding that playing against Italy is going to be a tough one.

 

Adeniyi said the players will put their heads high while playing against defending champions, Italy.

 

He said, “I know Nigerians expected more from us but it was painful losing four games at the Championship.

 

The boys played with everything they got but were overpowered by Iran

