World U-20 Championships: Nse-Uko shines as Team Nigeria ends in third position

A new star was born at the just concluded World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya with Imaobong Nse-Uko emerging as the best Nigeria athlete at the competition, winning all the events she competed in.

The 17-year-old started the championship with gold on an opening day, helping the 4×400 mixed relay team to the gold before adding the 400m flat hold medal to her achievement.

On the final day, she made it three gold out of three events combining with Deborah Oke, Ella Onojuvwevwo and Favour Ofili to win the 4x400m women gold with a new U-20 World lead of 3:31.46.

Three gold medals for her: she might not have run a World U-20 Record in Kenya, but Imaobong Nse Uko has had a stellar World U-20 Athletics Championships, indeed a star has been born for Nigerian athletics.

Meanwhile, Nigeria ended the championships in the third position, thereby achieving the country’s best result at the World U-20 competition, winning seven medals, four gold and three bronze medals behind host country, Kenya and Finland in first and second place respectively.

Nigeria’s quartet of Praise Ofoku, Favour Ofili, Anita Taviore and Tima Godbl e s s got round the baton in the women’s 4x100m to win bronze clocking a time of 43.90secs.

It was Nigeria’s first medal on the final day. Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given further clarifications to the announcement of cash rewards to medalwinning Team Nigeria athletes at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

