World welcomes in 2022 with New Year celebrations impacted by Covid once again

Countries around the world have welcomed in the New Year, with celebrations once again impacted by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Due to time differences, countries in Asia and the Pacific region have been among the first to usher in 2022.

In New Zealand, a light display marked celebrations in Auckland on Friday night, local time, after authorities cancelled several fireworks displays.

The decision was made as a precautionary approach in the country which hasn’t yet seen any community spread of the Omicron variant.

Australia celebrated with a spectacular firework display in Sydney, despite a recent explosion in Covid cases.

The pyrotechnics were accompanied by a light show at Harbour Bridge and the famous Opera House.

Because of the Covid surge, crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd inner Sydney.

In Japan, Tokyo cancelled its official New Year’s countdown at the famous Shibuya crossing intersection. Authorities turned off all billboards at 11pm and asked people not to gather in crowds.

In spite of this, thousands of people turned up to celebrate.

Earlier in the day on New Year’s Eve, people thronged to temples and shrines, most of them wearing masks,. Many were also seen dining and drinking in downtown Tokyo and flocking to shops, celebrating being freed from recent virus restrictions.

In South Korea’s capital, Seoul, the annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the second year in a row due to a rise in infections. The ceremony was instead broadcast online and on television.

Beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast were also closed and on Friday, the government extended tough distancing rules for another two weeks.

Neighbouring North Korea marked the start of 2022 with fireworks in Pyongyang.

In Beijing, which had no plans for public festivities, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an address to the nation.

Xi stressed that the aspirations and concerns of the people are what he always cares about and said China is ready to present a great Beijing Winter Olympics.

Xi said: “Greater public involvement in winter sports also contributes to the Olympic Movement. We will spare no effort to present a great Games to the world. The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready.”

He concluded his address: “I extend to you my best wishes for the New Year. Let us all work together for a shared future. May our country enjoy prosperity and our people live in peace and harmony!”

Popular temples in Beijing have been closed or had limited access since mid-December. People were urged to avoid leaving the capital and people arriving from areas with infections are required to be tested.

Popular temples in other major Chinese cities, including Nanjing and Hangzhou, cancelled traditional “lucky bell-ringing” ceremonies.

Hong Kong celebrated with a fireworks display and live orchestra at Victoria Harbour.

The city, which has recorded 81 Omicron cases, has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the variant.

Crowds gathered in Taiwan’s Taipei 101 skyscraper to watch a fireworks emanating from the tower.

Fireworks could be seen exploding over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, authorities allowed parties and firework displays to go ahead, given they adhered to strict safety measures.

But New Year’s Eve prayers, which are usually held in Buddhist temples around Thailand, will be held online instead.

In India, people have found novel ways to celebrate the new year, despite restrictions on restaurants, hotels, beaches and bars amid a surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

People have lit flares in Egypt’s capital Cairo as they celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The country was officially into 2022 at around 10pm UK time.

In Europe, Pope Francis cancelled his New Year’s Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized Nativity scene in St Peter’s Square to discourage large crowds from forming.

Meanwhile, major Italian cities scrapped their traditional open-air concerts as the country battles a record surge in coronavirus cases.

Naples banned the use of fireworks outright in a bid to keep crowds from forming in a city known for its explosive new year festivities.

Fireworks exploded from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and a special laser show took place.

Dubai brought in 2022 at 8pm UK time.

Across the UK, celebrations in the devolved nations are set to be hampered by fresh Covid restrictions introduced after Christmas.

In Scotland and Wales, nightclubs are closed to New Year’s Eve partygoers, and restrictions have been placed on hospitality.

In Northern Ireland, nightclubs have closed and there’s a ban on dancing at hospitality venues while table service has returned in bars and restaurants .

England is alone in not having toughened rules on mixing after Christmas in a bid to limit the spread of Omicron.

*Courtesy: ITV

