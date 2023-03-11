World Wildlife Day: Morenikeji tasks govts, environmentalists, others on nature conservation

Last week the attention of the world was focused on wildlife as the World Wildlife Day 2023 (WWD) celebration was held across the globe in commemoration of the 50 years anniversary of CITES – the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, signed in 1973. In Nigeria, the day was marked with pomp and ceremony by a number of states in collaboration with some stakeholders in the wildlife and environment section. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja hosted the national event. The Pangolin Conservation Guild of Nigeria in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other stakeholders hosted the ceremony, which among other activities witnessed the launch of the Rapid Reference Guide on Combating Wildlife and Forest Crime in Nigeria authored by the Federal Ministry of Environment. The keynote address, which focused on the theme of the celebration; Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation, was delivered by one of Nigeria and world’s leading voices in environment and wildlife conservation, Professor (Mrs.) Olajumoke Morenikeji, who is the Chair of Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria; Fellow of Zoological Society of Nigeria (FZSN); Regional Chair, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); SSC Pangolin Specialist Group (West Africa). She is the University of Ibadan but presently on sabbatical as the Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Kola Daisi University, Ibadan. She spoke extensively on the environment and wildlife, the benefits to mankind, the harmful practices of man and other factors threatening nature and wildlife and by extension humanity as human’s continued existence is dependent on nature and wildlife, with a call to governments, Nigerians, stakeholders and others to be fully committed to the preservation and protection of nature and wildlife in order to ensure that humanity and nature live in peace and harmony. We need forests across a third of the surface of the land Firstly, she dwelt on the essence of the World Wildlife Day (WWD) while reeling out statistics on global wildlife, benefits to humanity and harmful practices that endanger humanity and wildlife: ‘‘World Wildlife Day (WWD) is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the many benefits that their conservation provides to people. Despite the fact that over 8 million species of plants and animals have been estimated to be in existence, just 1.2 million species have been discovered, identified, and described (Ritchie & Roser, 2021). Of these, many species are faced with the threat of extinction as a result of the activities of man and this puts the earth’s magnificent biodiversity at risk. Man can only hope to thrive when life is varied, dynamic, and biodiverse. We need forests across a third of the surface of the land to lock away carbon and keep the climate stable. We need millions of pollinators, soil-dwelling organisms, and plankton to keep the food we eat in supply. We need strange plants deep in our jungles to create our medicines. The biodiversity of our planet provides all the things we need for free. However, our planet is constantly threatened by extreme pressures from land use change, over exploitation, pollution, climate change, and invasive species – driven mostly by anthropogenic activities. This can further be broken down to loss/fragmentation and degradation of habitats, unsustainable use of natural resources, inappropriate fire regimes, urban development, road and oil pipeline construction, poverty, poaching, and also non-implementation and non-ratification by governments of international treaties and conventions on conservation issues. The Living Planet Report 2020 has shown that the population sizes of mammals, birds, fishes, amphibians, and reptiles have seen an alarming average drop of 68% since 1970 (WWF, 2020). The United Nations Report also revealed that about 1,000,000 plant and animal species are faced with the threat of extinction (WWF, 2020). Approximately 29% of the 142500 species which are listed on the IUCN Red List are estimated to be threatened with extinction (IUCN Red List, 2022).

Catalogue of wildlife losses

Illegal wildlife trade is worth an estimated $7 to $23 billion per year, representing the largest direct threat to the future of many threatened wild species. Elephants are poached for their ivory, tigers for their skin and bones and pangolins which are the most trafficked mammals in the world are also poached for their scales and meat. About half of the world’s original forests have been lost, and they are still being removed at a rate 10 times higher than they can possibly be re-grown. Each year, 17 million hectares of forests are lost. These forests give shelter to at least half of the earth’s species. This leads to a dramatic loss of habitats as well as climate change (Derouin, 2022). There is a need to protect, preserve, uplift, and scientifically manage the variety of species, habitats, ecosystems, and genetic diversity on our planet to maintain them at threshold levels and derive sustainable benefits.

A call for conservation efforts to preserve humanity, wildlife

Conservation efforts are therefore necessary to conserve biodiversity in order to ensure our health, wealth, food, fuel, services, and future survival. The goal of wildlife conservation is to ensure the survival of these species and to educate people on living sustainably with them. Conservation of wildlife at large may be in situ or ex-situ. This is of utmost importance as an extinction crisis is upon us.

Nigeria, a bastion of nature hotspot

The varying climatic conditions and physical features in Nigeria have combined to evolve some of the richest flora and fauna biodiversity in Africa. The country has diverse natural ecosystems. They range from semi-arid savanna to mountain forests, rich seasonal floodplain environments to rainforests, and vast freshwater swamp forests to diverse coastal vegetation. Nigeria’s Niger Delta has the largest tract of mangrove habitat in Africa. As at 2016, Nigeria was estimated to provide habitats for over 864 bird species, 117 species of amphibians, 203 reptile species, 775 fish species, 285 mammal species and over 4,715 species of vascular plants, with undoubtedly many undocumented species (Butler, 2016).

Govt’s attempts at wildlife conservation

Nigeria’s natural resources are disappearing at an alarming rate as a result of direct human pressures, in particular land-use change, and over exploitation through hunting, logging and fishing. Wildlife crime is a major driver of this over exploitation. In Nigeria, several attempts have been made to conserve the wildlife species that exist in the country in a bid to ensure their survival. The establishment of forest reserves such as Omo forest reserve, game reserves, national parks and other protected areas was geared towards the preservation of wildlife and its natural environment. Laws were enacted to prevent the degradation of the natural habitats of wildlife by uncontrolled logging and to prevent the over hunting of wildlife for food and other purposes. Sadly, these measures have failed to yield the desired results due to a number of reasons which include insufficient data on the state of wildlife in the country, inadequate enforcement of conservation laws, illiteracy and lack of awareness among most of the populace. The Nigerian National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime 2022- 2026 is a significant tool in Nigeria’s efforts in tackling these issues, in a holistic evidence-based manner and in conformity with international best practices as well as the relevant Treaties and Conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory which include the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC).

Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria’s push

We have created awareness of the importance of pangolin conservation; Undertaken scientific research to learn more about Pangolin biology, ecology and breeding; Collaborated with other relevant organisations to help in seeing to law enforcement against pangolin trafficking; Provided evidence based advice for policies to conservation stakeholders; and Rescued, rehabilitated and released pangolins to protected forest areas. Pangolins are the only mammals with overlapping scales in the Order-Pholidota. They exist only in Asia and Africa, with four species distributed in each region.

They are very elusive, nocturnal, solitary, difficult to monitor and have therefore been subjects of much less ecological study Pangolins provide the earth with all-natural pest control, with a single pangolin consuming millions of insects per year. Fantastic tenders of soil. Their mere presence, in conjunction with that of other organisms and processes within the habitat they live in, is imperative to continued healthy ecosystem functioning. The main reason why it is necessary to aggressively conserve this animal is that they are the most trafficked mammal in the world. This is due to the increasing demand for their meat, scales and other body parts, which are used as luxury dishes and for traditional medicine in some parts of the world. It is this high demand that has resulted in unsustainable levels of poaching and illegal trade, driving pangolins to the brink of extinction. Experts from the IUCN Pangolin Specialist Group say that since the year 2000, more than one million pangolins have been removed from their natural habitats. Recent analyses confirm that Nigeria is both a source and transit country for pangolin parts, primarily scales, which are trafficked from the gulf of Guinea region to East Asian markets, most notably China. Addressing this threat through multi-faceted interventions has been recognised as an urgent conservation priority by CITES and the IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group. Nigeria has seized a total of 1,613 tons of pangolin scales meant for illicit trading in 2022.

Practical solutions to wildlife conservation

Habitat destruction can be salvaged by planting trees; Reforestation and Afforestation; Monitor Agriculture; Protect existing forests, wildlife, and protected areas; Raise awareness about forests and wildlife through Tourism; Reduce the rate at which you print with paper. This will cause a reduction in number of trees being cut down for paper. Use both sides of the paper; Go digital with your bills, books, Magzines, Use E-cards; Use environmentally responsibly sourced tree products; Use the library in case you prefer the real thing i.e. reading.

Unless there is a paradigm shift towards more sustainable activities by humans, the earth will continue to suffer the loss of wildlife and biodiversity at large. The onus rests with us as individuals to make conscious environmentally friendly decisions in our daily lives. Imagine a world with thriving trees and abundant wildlife.

A world with no pollution and harsh weather. It starts with you and me. It is our responsibility to care for this planet. World Wildlife Day 2023 acknowledges the significant contribution CITES has made to sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation and how this contribution has been enhanced by the bridge-building and partnership work done within the CITES framework.

