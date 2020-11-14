World Wrestling Championships called off over COVID-19

Team Nigeria will no longer participate at the 2020 edition of the World Championships earlier scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from 12 – 20 December, following cancellation of the tournament by the global governing body – the United World Wrestling (UWW). The Nigerian contingent made up of Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Blessing Oborududu (68kg) and Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), under the tutelage of head coach Purity Akuh, had begun intense preparations for the World Championships before the latest development.
Related Articles
Messi helps out young blind Arsenal fan with pair of N2m OrCam glasses
Lionel Messi has come to the aid of a young blind Arsenal fan after sending the child a life-changing pair of glasses produced by OrCam Technologies. The Barcelona star has linked up with the Israel-based company to launch a partnership with them to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and the […]
Man City’s Mahrez, Laporte test positive for coronavirus
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus, reports Sky Sports. City added in a statement: “Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and […]
Osimhen scores in first Napoli training
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen marked his first training at his new Serie A side Napoli with a goal to the delight of the fans and his coach, Gattuso. The 21-year-old forward reported to the club last weekend and he was involved in his first training session of the 2020-2021 campaign with the rest […]
