World’s best destinations in 2021

Tripadvisor has released its Travellers’ Choice Awards for most sought after global destinations in 2021. The list ranges from lesser – known cities to new escapes; these places are on the up and up list.

Majorca, Balearic Islands

Attracting visitors from all parts of the world, Majorca is a dreamy island destination in the Mediterranean Sea, just off the south-east coast of Spain. There’s something for every taste—beaches and coves, a spectacular mountain range, romantic fishing villages and a rustic countryside dotted with almond and olive groves among others.

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is an ancient city that also happens to be a modern metropolis; it’s one of the biggest cities in the Middle East and has the traffic and noise issues to prove it. But as long as you’re not looking for solitude, Cairo, the City of the Thousand Minarets, is a splendid place to explore Egyptian history and culture.

Rhodes, Dodecanese

The largest of the 12 Dodecanese islands on the Aegean’s eastern edge, Rhodes is also its most popular. The well-preserved medieval city of Rhodes sits at the north of the island of the same name. High rise hotels line the northern and eastern coastlines. Small villages and resorts dot the island’s other shores. Whether your interests are beaches, bars or ancient sites, Rhodes offers an abundance of all three. Authentic Greece can be found in the hilly interior of the 50-mile-long island.

Tulum, Mexico

Mayan ruins tower over the sea in Tulum. The formerly walled city was one of the last to be built by the Mayans, and its archaeological sites are incredibly well preserved. Take a break from the beach to visit El Castillo, the Temple of the Frescoes, and the Temple of the Descending God. Explore an underground river under a canopy of stalactites in the sacred caverns of LabnaHa Eco Park, or dive into Cenote Dos Ojos to snorkel inside of caves in the middle of a forest.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik has recovered from the war damage it suffered during the 1990s, and visitors have returned to this tranquil city. Nestled between the Adriatic and the Dinaric Alps, it’s an accessible and affordable city break for many European travellers.

Ibiza, Balearic Islands

Ibiza: Old Spanish for “party ‘til you drop.” Perhaps not literally, but this is definitely one of Europe’s favourite nightlife playgrounds. Ibiza boasts more than 100 miles of coastline with some 50 beaches, plus plenty of restaurants, bars, and water sports; and clubs, of course. Fit in a little culture and visit Ibiza’s UNESCO-designated old town.

Natal, Brazil

Gateway to the stunning beaches of Rio Grande do Norte, the city of Natal is perched on Brazil’s Atlantic coast, at the mouth of the Potengi River. Escape the bustle at secluded Pipa and Pirangi beaches or live it up at Genipabu and Tibau do Sul. The city is surrounded by Dune State Park. Go on a buggy ride over 30-foot sand dunes or tour the dunes on a dromedary tour. The city is home to the cleanest air on the continent, according to NASA, and also to the world’s largest cashew tree.

Arusha, Tanzania

If you’ve ever dreamed of an African adventure, consider Arusha. This Tanzanian city is a wonderful base for Mount Kilimanjaro climbers and safari enthusiasts, thanks to its location in the Great Rift Valley. Book a guided tour to trek through some of the world’s most beautiful and bountiful landscapes, such as Serengeti National Park, Tarangire National Park, and Lake Manyara.

Goreme, Turkey

A town literally carved into the volcanic rock, Goreme is the gateway to the Goreme National Park, a vast UNESCO World Heritage Site that houses spectacular 10th and 11th centuries cave churches. The park itself is known for its chimney rock formations and is very popular with backpackers. It’s also a great area to sample Turkish cuisine and wine.

Santorini, Cyclades

Even if you’ve never been to this Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, you’d still recognise it immediately; candy-coloured houses carved into cliffs, sapphire waters, gleaming white buildings topped with halfspheres the colour of a stormy sky. Here you’ll find peace as you roam the black sand beaches or the streets of a provincial village like Imerovigli. Beautiful Oia is world famous for its sunsets, which seem tinted with every shade of an artist’s palette.

Paraty, Brazil

Named for a local swamp fish, Paraty sits on Brazil’s southeastern coast, 125 miles south of Rio, with the Bocaino Mountains at its back. The small colonial town’s centre is a national historic monument with well-preserved buildings on its pedestrian- only streets. Take a boat trip out into the bay to the flotillas of islands and coves nearby. Explore sugarcane plantations and hike or take a train through Atlantica Forest. Keep an eye out for the monkeys that roam the cobblestone streets.

Aruba Aruba is the quintessential Caribbean island, all sun and sea and stretches of powdery white sand. Time will slow to a pleasant crawl as you linger over a tropical cocktail or flutter serenely underwater, where only the parrotfish are in a hurry. The pastel façades of Oranjestad landmarks and shops lend an inviting and playful vibe to the capital city. Enjoy the shade of an Eagle Beach divi tree while the crashing waves of turquoise water create a soothing soundtrack just for you. Split, Croatia

The largest city on the Adriatic Coast, seaside delight Split has been under Roman, Venetian, Austrian, French, Italian and Yugoslav control. There is an abundance of restaurants and wine cellars. Sites such as Diocletian’s Palace and Mausoleum, the Grgur Ninski Statue and the Cathedral and Bell Tower of St. Domnius justify its position as a UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site. The city’s coves offer several lovely beaches, including central Bacvice. Ferries link Split to Dalmatian summer resorts.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Playa del Carmen is one of the top diving destinations in the world, thanks to vibrant sea life and dazzling underwater caverns. On dry land, Playa is a hipper and more modern version of the fishing village it once was. Spend some quality time on the golf course or wave hello to the playful spider monkeys at The Jungle Place sanctuary. Explore the ancient ruins of the Coba Mayan Village, or get in some quality people- watching as you shop and stroll along 5th Avenue.

Island of Hawaii,

Hawaii Life on the Big Island is a little bit slower and locals like it that way. The natural beauty and ecological features of the island are a draw for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Test your chutzpah at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to the longest volcanic eruption in recorded history, or climb to the indescribably beautiful summit of Mauna Kea. At the end of the day, there’s nothing more refreshing than a quivering plate of fresh poke, followed by a fruity shave ice.

Luxor, Egypt

The Luxor in Las Vegas is to the actual CITY of Luxor, Egypt, as marshmallow fluff is to fois gras. (We’re sure you knew that. We just enjoy analogies.) Sure, the hotel/casino in Vegas might have a beam of light visible from space, but we bet you’ll find a hot-air balloon ride over the Valley of Kings much more illuminating.

Dominican Republic The DR delights visitors with its mix of white-sand beaches and “gingerbread” Victorian architecture. Nine hundred miles of Caribbean coastline make the Hispaniola Island country a beach-lover’s paradise. Day-trip to Puerto Plata and ride the cable car up Mount Isabel de Torres, or groove to the steel drum beats of Cabarete nightlife. The breezy palms and sparkling waters of Punta Cana make it a true tropical paradise. Charleston, South Carolina Historic

Charleston is bursting with Southern charm and hospitality. The city feels a bit like it’s suspended in time, thanks to its antebellum architecture and surrounding plantation landscapes. Take in incredible views of the Battery and the French Quarter as you stroll the Waterfront Park, then become inspired by the cultivated beauty of the gardens at Middleton Place. At night, try a ghost tour for an introduction to the spooky side of the city. 19. St Martin / St Maarten Get the experience of visiting two island colonies in the same 37 square miles. Saint Maarten/Saint Martin’s spicy marriage of Caribbean, French and Dutch cultures matches its physical diversity: the island is both urban and untamed, with rain forest- like landscapes, white beaches, and amazing caves and wildlife.

North Male Atoll

If you’re looking for a Robinson Crusoe experience, you can still find that thatchedhut- on-the-beach vibe in the North Malé Atoll. But this chain of 50 or so palm-shaded islands in the Maldives has been stepping up its game lately with sleek, stylish accommodations. These days, even the islands themselves are designer. The newly opened Patina Maldives and Ritz Carlton Maldives sit on an archipelago that construction crews built in the Indian Ocean. Divers love North Malé Atoll for spots like Manta Point, where manta rays congregate so they can be “cleaned” by small fish. You can even snorkel with curious hawksbill turtles. North of the capital city of Malé are some prime surf spots.

Zanzibar Island, Zanzibar Archipelago

The Zanzibar Archipelago, located in the Indian Ocean 15 miles off the coast of Tanzania, is a breathtaking spot to escape from the world. You’ll enjoy clear, turquoise-blue water; shallow sandbars perfect for wading; and many small, nearly deserted islands virtually unvisited by tourists. Explore the World Heritage Site of Stone Town, Zanzibar City’s old quarter. Or just go beach to beach between tiny fishing villages— each one’s better than the next.

La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

La Fortuna de San Carlos is at the centre of an array of geological wonder. The nearby Arenal is Costa Rica’s most active volcano, routinely bursting with lava and ash, and the Catarata de La Fortuna is a waterfall pouring from a seventy-meter cliff. The Tabacon Hot Springs are a relaxing intermission in the midst of the various spectacles, and the Leaves and Lizards Arenal Volcano Cabin Retreat is a blissful end to any day’s excursion.

