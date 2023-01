World’s highest paid soccer players, top 10 salaries

German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on […]

Nigeria’s Super Eagles tumbled five steps down the ladder in the FIFA ranking released Thursday. They are now 36 in the world from the 31st position they were in the last ranking done on 31 March. In Africa, they fell to number five from the last fourth position they occupied. Thus the 10-0 bashing […]

Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham against an uninspiring Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game, reports the BBC. Victory ended a run of four […]

