Business

World’s richest: Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South African-born billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has overtaken Bill Gates as the second richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
This is coming few weeks after Musk overtook Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to become the third-richest.
However, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, remains number one in the rankings.
Musk ranked 35th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in January but his wealth soared after his electric car company Tesla was selected to join the S&P 500.
Having failed to make the cut in September, Tesla will enter the S&P 500, a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on the US stock exchange, on December 21.
Musk’s net worth soared from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, driven by a surge in Tesla’s share price.
Just in 2020 alone Musk has seen his fortune grow by $100.3 billion.
About three-quarters of Musk’s net worth is comprised of Tesla shares
Here is the standings according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index
1 Jeff Bezos $182B Amazon.com
2 Elon R Musk $128B Tesla / Space X
3 Bill Gates $128B Microsoft
4 Bernard Arnault $105B LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton
5 Mark Zuckerberg $102B Facebook
6 Warren Buffett $86.8B Berkshire Hathaway
7 Larry Page $81.3B Google co-founder
8 Sergey Brin $78.7B Google co-founder
9 Steve Ballmer $76.1B Microsoft
10 Mukesh Ambani $74.0B India Energy

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector shrank for the fourth straight month in June as measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus continued to hit consumer demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47.7 in June from 48.1 in May, remaining […]
Business

Gold price rises above $2,000 for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

    Gold has topped $2,000 (£1,527) an ounce for the first time as traders look for havens amid the pandemic. Investors have moved cash into the precious metal as Covid-19 cases rise in the US and more money is pumped into the global economy, reports the BBC. The record high gold price has also […]
Business

EdoJobs organises skill training for youths in Edo North

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has concluded plans to organise interior design skills training for youths in Edo North Senatorial District of the state. Executive Director, Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme was intended to equip youths with in-demand skills in the interior design sub-sector so as to make them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: