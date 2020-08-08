World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay (2)

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

Park royal on Pickering – Singapore With 15,000 square metres of greenery and a cutting-edge design, the PARKROYAL is equally impressive in what it does and doesn’t do. This LEED-certified masterpiece saves 32.5 Olympicsized swimming pools’ worth of water annually and could power an estimated 680 households with the energy saved by its conservation efforts. zz Highly regulated resource consumption through employment of light, motion, and rain sensors; zz Solar cells and rainwater collection mean zeroenergymaintenanceofthe15,000m2skygardens; zzThoughtful construction processes reduced concrete (and associated waste and energy expenditure) use by more than 80%; The Green House – Bournemouth, UK Equally suitable for weddings, self-care weekends and romantic getaways, every detail of this eco-hotel has been designed to help guests feel great while doing good.

That ethos touches every facet of The Green House, from the building’s renewable energy production and Forest Stewardship certified, UK-crafted furnishings to the on-site restaurant’s adherence to local sourcing and high animal welfare standards—the company car even runs on bio-fuel from the kitchen’s old cooking oil! zzThe use of earth-friendly cleaning products and efforts toward energy conservation; zzStaff are trained in the ethos of sustainability and are encouraged to find new ways to improve the Green House’s efforts; zzEnvironmental efforts extend to the exterior grounds, including bird and bat boxes (to provide a safe place for breeding) and rooftop beehives that produce honey; The Listel Hotel Vancouver – Vancouver, BC, Canada The Listel Hotel dedicates itself to both environmental responsibility and the arts.

The hotel provides a location to elevate local and international artists—including a gallery dedicated to First Nations artists from the Northwest Coast—while participating in the city of Vancouver’s “Corporate Climate Leader” programme, setting an example for sustainable tourism efforts across the globe. zzResponsible food practices including membership in Vancouver Aquarium’s Ocean Wise sustainable seafood programme and a commitment to offering local and sustainable food and wine.

Culled: eturbonews.com

