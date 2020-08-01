World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay

Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on a vacation can make a significant difference. So, this Earth Day, travel experts analysed over eight million traveller reviews from last year to find the key hot spots for eco-travellers. Delving deep into sentiment, the global data showed the 10 best places to stay around the world, as reviewed by Expedia travellers. From boutiques with beehives and resorts with rainwater recycling, to grand urban retreats with solar cell power, many of these amazing places show that luxury and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. Additionally, the experts highlighted the top countries with the best reviewed eco-conscious accommodations, with the USA topping the charts

Top 10 eco-friendly stays

1. Sandos Caracol Eco Resort, Mexico

2. Nomad Hotel Roissy CDG, Paris,

France

3. Siloso Beach Resort, Sentosa,

Singapore

4. Habitat Suites, Austin, Texas

5. Pakasai Resort, Krabi, Thailand

6. Parkroyal on Pickering, Singapore

7. The Green House, Bournemouth, UK

8. Listel Hotel, Vancouver, Canada

9. Hotel Verde, Cape Town, South

Africa

10. Sherwood Queenstown,Queenstown, New Zealand

Top 10 sustainable countries around

the world

1. USA

2. Mexico

3. Canada

4. Australia

5. UK

6. Costa Rica

7. Thailand

8. New Zealand

9. France

10. Italy

Sustainable travel is the perfect opportunity to show Mother Earth and fellow inhabitants how much you care.

SandosCaracol Eco Resort – Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Situated between dense jungle and the blue of the Mexican Caribbean coast, this rainforest alliance-certified destination is among the highest-rated by travellers for the multitude of positive impacts it offers.

• Extensive policies governing waste management, resource consumption and natural conservation;

• Opportunities for guests to engage in ecologically sustainable practices: eco-tours, cruelty-free animal interactions and beach meditation;

• A commitment to the community, reflected in celebrations of local indigenous culture, on-site markets that support local artisans, and local partnerships to improve area schools.

Nomad Hotel Roissy CDG – Paris, France

• Located five minutes by car from Charles de Gaulle Airport, the Nomad Hotel Roissy CDG boasts Scandinavian-inspired design, techenabled customisable room layouts and a mission to “to reduce the ecological impact of these buildings to a minimum, at every stage of life, from design to operation”—making it the perfect accommodation for digital nomads with green leanings.

• Rigorous standards for creation/ loss of heat and a low total annual energy consumption, supported by green (living) exterior cladding, solar panels, air handling units;

• Proactive efforts to neutralise water impact through use of rainwater collectors;

• Use of sustainable materials, including PEFC wood, carpets made from recycled fishing nets, recycled stone and glass shower units;

Siloso Beach Resort, Sentosa – Singapore

Just off Singapore’s south coast lies Sentosa Island, a haven whose southwest coast is the home to the Siloso Beach Resort. Steps from the sandy beaches of the South China Sea, this award-winning eco-resort has taken special care to integrate the surrounding habitat into its design by prioritising open spaces and preserving established natural features like mature trees and flowing springs. The result? A uniquely organic take on a luxurious beach resort experience. • 200 original trees preserved (and 450 planted) on-site; landscape pool fed by underground waters and built according to natural terrain formation;

• 72% of the resort is open-air—and activities including cycle tours, hikes and other eco-adventures;

• Operations keep ecological impacts top-of-mind, emphasising locallysourced foods, limited use of plastics, and reduced energy consumption;

Habitat Suites – Austin, TX, USA

Habitat Suites, a sustainable gem in the heart of Texas’ most progressive city, boasts a 30-year track record of forward-thinking environmental stewardship. Habitat Suites has been a charter member of the Green Hotels Association since 1991—and won an Austin Green Business Leader Gold Award in 2018.

• Widespread use of alternative energy, including solar panels, solar thermal and electric vehicle charging;

• On-premises organic fruit and herb gardens; clean, local and organic food options;

• Use of plant-based, zero harsh chemical detergents for cleaning; bio-safe guest shampoos and detergents; hypoallergenic suites that include live potted plants and windows that open for access to fresh air;

Pakasai Resort – Krabi, Thailand

Spa treatments, boxing and cooking classes plus plenty of space for lounging by the pool—the Pakasai Resort delivers on everything you’d expect from a tropical Thai resort, then sweetens the deal with an impressive list of sustainability efforts.

“Krabi’s Greenest Resort” was the first in the area to win an ASEAN Green Hotel Award (2014).

• Resource conservation efforts include rainwater capture and greywater recycling, energy efficient lighting, biogas production and reduction of plastic use;

• Careful attention given to reducing carbon emissions through waste minimisation programme and collaboration with the local community and local organisations

• Guests are encouraged to make their stay even greener by joining the #GreeningPakasai campaign, which incentivizes visitors to make low-carbon choices around food, transportation, linen services and local activities;

Culled: eturbonews.com

