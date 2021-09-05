World’s ‘ugliest man’ takes third wife

Wonders, they say never ends. What is a forbidden fruit to some is actually a sweet one to another. As it is exactly put, “one man’s food is another man’s poison.”

The age-long adage say so. What should ordinarily scare a normal person or if seen on the street, would scare the living out of a normal person. If there was a gathering of thousand of ladies, no one among them would agree to marry the world ugliest and scariest man.

But mercy and luck smiled on the person of Godfrey Baguma, 47, living in Bubaare, city of Mbarara, Uganda.

Often called Ssebabi, he is a Ugandan comedian and singer. He was said to better known as the ugliest man in Uganda and even nicknamed “the ugliest man in the world” or “the alien” by netizens.

As ugly and scary as he was, he was able to get married to a beautiful and attractive young lady (as described on the social media), making her the man’s third wife. He had been married and divorced twice before finally settling down the third time.

“Though unidentified, the woman is totally normal and pretty beautiful,” according to the report. Mr. Ssebabi won the competition for the ugliest man in Uganda in 2002 and since then he has been a famous figure. Before that, Mr. Ssebabi was just a poor shoe polisher.

After getting popular, he started to take part in entertainment activities to add to his income. He surprised everyone with his beguiling voice. Aside from that, Mr. Ssebabi also appeared in the “Body Bizarre” and a number of other TV series.

Because of an innate symptom, Mr. Ssebabi got a short appearance while the face got abnormal structures that make him scary. With his family so poor, Ssebabi got no treatment earlier. So, his face became worse.

Since a child, Ssebabi lost his parents and siblings, so he does not have any memory of them. The only support he could get was from a few neighbours. He started polishing shoes for people (passersby) at the age of 15. When he sang, many girls started noticing him and forgot all about his appearance. Since then, Ssebabi got more confident about himself. When he turned 20, a relative introduced him to a 25-year-old and they soon got married. After seven years in marriage with two kids, they, unfortunately, parted ways as he spotted his wife cheating with another man. After that, Ssebabi got married to a 30-year-old Kate Namanda. The couple had six children but it seemed not to be a happy family either. Luckily, all of his eight children were said to be sound, whole and hearty.

Having being off from media for some time, Ssebabi took the media by storm with his comeback announcing his third marriage with an unidentified woman recently.

Photos uploaded by Moch News showed the groom Ssebabi put on a welldressed suit, holding his bride’s hand with relatives and friends cheering and blessing for their love.

Noticeably, the bride’s beauty attracted the most attention. Though unidentified, the woman was said to be totally normal and pretty beautiful. Photos of their marriage have been spread widely on social media since then. Netizens left many com-

Like this: Like Loading...