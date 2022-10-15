Travel & Tourism

WorldTravel Market London set for November 7

Preparations for this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) London intensifies as the organisers of the world leading travel event, Reeds Exhibition, set for the 42nd edition of the yearly gathering for travel and tourism trade, scheduled to hold between November 7 and 9. Holding at ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, with the theme of; Connecting the travel industry, World Travel Market London is the market leading international travel event unlocking business opportunities for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. It is the premier location where travel professionals come together to connect and hear about how leading companies have reshaped their businesses and data insights into trending destinations and products.

With Visit Saudi as its premium partner, the three days event which many have tagged as historic, is according to the organisers; ‘‘the largest global community of people who think travel is the ultimate industry to be in. It’s a community passionate about new ideas, technologies and solutions, which will enable the next generation of travel businesses to emerge and thrive.

Our annual World Travel Market London event inspires and educates hundreds of thousands of travel professionals so that they, and their businesses, can succeed.’’ It noted among others that with consumer behaviour and booking patterns now changing, the 43rd edition of World Travel Market London will be showcasing how the industry has evolved and reshaped itself over the last two years to meet the demands of the new consumer market.

This is truly a must-attend show that will bring the industry together and really determine the direction in which it is headed. It further adduced six reasons why the event this year should not be missed anyone because it is an avenue to; Receive expert advice -Learn how to start living a life with more confidence, free from exhaustion, burnout and guilt from Kelly Swingler, Executive Coach, Speaker and Author; Hear from industry leaders – Attend the interview with Gary Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, easyJet Holidays to learn more about their sustainability strategy and discover what will be the trends reshaping Responsible Tourism over the next few years; What should the tourism sector of tomorrow look like? And how do we get there? – Get expert insights in the Ministers Summit at World Travel Market, in association with UNWTO and WTTC – Rethinking Tourism; How global corporations work with the brightest startups? Learn at ‘1+1=3, Travel Industry Leaders And Disruptors Joining Forces To Speed Up Travel Recovery.’

What are the key factors impacting the future sustainability and growth of the sector? – Find the answer at ‘The Landscape of Travel in 2030 and Beyond; and Network with the best – Companies like Air India, AMADEUS River Cruises, Egyptian Tourism Authority, Malaga Tourism Board and Cambodia, Ministry of Tourism have already signed up to exhibit at WTM London.

 

