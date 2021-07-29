Worried about life insurance? Shawn Meaike’s initiative Family First Life is always there for the protection of your loved ones

Family First Life is an Independent Marketing Organization that helps families in case of unforeseen or unfortunate events of their loved and close ones. It aims to change people’s lives for the better since life goes on.

However, FFL is unlike your normal organization. Besides clients, they also care and provide for their agents to make a living for themselves and their families. In other words, the main focus of Family First Life is people, irrespective of whether they are clients, agents or other staff members.

● “We believe in loyalty and honesty.”

● “We believe in empowering not enabling.”

● “We believe hard work can change lives for the better.”

These are the three ideologies of the company.

Shawn Meaike is the founder and president of Family First Life. Shawn believes a person can achieve anything they want to with a great attitude and mindset. As neither successor rewards come from those who idle by and let life pass them by.

The licensed agents guide and help their clients in making the right choices for the protection and care of their close family members.

The company wishes to change the scenario of the Insurance Industry in the market for the better. They want to offer the best services for millions of people for their benefit while also keeping the tough and discomfort factor of change in mind.

He further said, “We laid the foundation of our company by empowering over enabling while teaching Agents (ours and another IMOs) how to submit $10,000 in Premium every week. We clearly explained how you cannot be in business without purchasing leads.”

However, he believes that the best and impactful lesson he learnt and taught through the company was the fact irrespective of what kind of situation you are in, you can be successful if you are willing to work hard and put in your maximum effort.

According to Shawn Meaike, he feels that after all these he has built up, his goal is to:

– Get Instagram Blue Check Mark

– To be profession verified on each major Social Media platforms

– To be proactive against any negative press

In case, you wish to know more about Family First Life, you can follow them on the social media platforms listed below. The organization has quite a good follower base on these platforms, with over 13.4k subscribers on YouTube.

Website: https://www.familyfirstlife.com/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/shawn.meaike/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawn-meaike-60130a5a/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/meaikeshawn

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/shawn.meaike

