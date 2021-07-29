News

Worried about life insurance? Shawn Meaike’s initiative Family First Life is always there for the protection of your loved ones

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Family First Life is an Independent Marketing Organization that helps families in case of unforeseen or unfortunate events of their loved and close ones. It aims to change people’s lives for the better since life goes on.

 

However, FFL is unlike your normal organization. Besides clients, they also care and provide for their agents to make a living for themselves and their families. In other words, the main focus of Family First Life is people, irrespective of whether they are clients, agents or other staff members.

● “We believe in loyalty and honesty.”
● “We believe in empowering not enabling.”
● “We believe hard work can change lives for the better.”
These are the three ideologies of the company.
Shawn Meaike is the founder and president of Family First Life. Shawn believes a person can achieve anything they want to with a great attitude and mindset. As neither successor rewards come from those who idle by and let life pass them by.
The licensed agents guide and help their clients in making the right choices for the protection and care of their close family members.

 

The company wishes to change the scenario of the Insurance Industry in the market for the better. They want to offer the best services for millions of people for their benefit while also keeping the tough and discomfort factor of change in mind.

He further said, “We laid the foundation of our company by empowering over enabling while teaching Agents (ours and another IMOs) how to submit $10,000 in Premium every week. We clearly explained how you cannot be in business without purchasing leads.”

 

However, he believes that the best and impactful lesson he learnt and taught through the company was the fact irrespective of what kind of situation you are in, you can be successful if you are willing to work hard and put in your maximum effort.
According to Shawn Meaike, he feels that after all these he has built up, his goal is to:
– Get Instagram Blue Check Mark
– To be profession verified on each major Social Media platforms
– To be proactive against any negative press
In case, you wish to know more about Family First Life, you can follow them on the social media platforms listed below. The organization has quite a good follower base on these platforms, with over 13.4k subscribers on YouTube.

Website: https://www.familyfirstlife.com/
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/shawn.meaike/
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawn-meaike-60130a5a/
Twitter- https://twitter.com/meaikeshawn
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/shawn.meaike

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta earmarks N378bn as budget estimate for 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Executive Council, yesterday approved a draft estimate of N378 billion as budget for 2021. The document would be presented to the state House of Assembly next week for approval. This was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council(SEC) meeting presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. The Commissioner […]
News

Delta: House postpones 2021 budget presentation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Delta House of Assembly has announced the postponement of the 2021 budget presentation by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.   This was as the Speaker of the House, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Asaba, said the postponement of the budget presentation was sequel to the ongoing nationwide […]
News Top Stories

Eating more fruits, vegetables may lower type 2 diabetes risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grain foods could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have revealed. According to findings of two new studies, a healthier diet of whole grains, fruits and vegetables along with regular physical activity, no smoking and maintaining a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica