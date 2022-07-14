Worry as Nigeria leads in global drug abuse

… many die as addiction cases worsen

Statistics from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) shows that 14.4 per cent of Nigerians are presently engaged in drug abuse. Experts say the application of policy documents on harm reduction, which is an evidence-based intervention, could go a long way in tackling addiction, reports PRECIOUS YUSUF

Despite the best efforts of government and nongovernment agencies to tackle the problem of drug addictions, it continues to get deeply rooted in the society especially among the youths. Beyond the young ones, drug addiction continues to occur everywhere even among people of different classes.

Highlighting progress made over the years to provide care for addicts, the Founder/Executive Director, Global Initiative on Substance Abuse (GISA), Dr. Martin Agwogie said, “There has been change in policies and the federal government is now more open to delivering on evidence based interventions particularly in the area of treatment.

Recently, the policy documents on harm reduction was launched a few days ago and that is part of delivering evidence based interventions because it is not enough to say that those who use drugs have refused to stop; they also need to be provided with an alternative or meet them where they were before they eventually got to treatment and eventually are able to stop.” Harm reduction refers to policies, programmes and practices that aim to minimise negative health, social and legal impacts associated with drug use, drug policies and drug laws.

Harm reduction is grounded in justice and human rights. The point, according to Agwogie was that those who indulge in the use of substances sometimes have no options before but now with the new policy the addicts would know that they could make the change at their own pace. “What you hear of mostly is for an addict to practice abstinence, that is a person who uses drugs must stop and must stop at all means but it does not work that way. Sometimes, the problem lies in the fact that the person is having a substance use disorder, and they’re going through a lot. Drug addiction, also called substance use disorder, which is a disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to an inability to control the use of a legal or illegal drug or medication.” Just stopping taking the drug is not as easy as people may think,”Agwogie added.

The policy also went a long way to provide the addicts with some things that they would need while working on them to break the hold that drugs have on them. “For those who have disorders or abuse drugs, they now have what we refer to as medication assisted therapy. These are medications that are prescribed for them which will be taken to them and that is part of the policy that they have started to experience. Even those who inject themselves get clean syringes supplied to them. You don’t just tell them to stop injecting and expect them to do so. They also need provision on health items to be provided for them,” he explained.

“They are provided with clean needles so that they don’t share needles thereby sharing diseases because they lack clean needles. As far as policy direction is concerned we also know that those who use drugs especially the ladies or women who use drugs in some cases might have sex partners or multiple sex partners so as to be able to meet their drug credit.” He noted that other reasons they have multiple sex partners is to enable them carry out their drug use activities which also put them at risk. For such people, providing them with some kind of protection like condoms will help them so that they do not at least complicate their health.

These are some of the things that they have to change as far as policy is concerned. Besides, things are also gradually changing and one of them is the aspect of harm reduction.” Speaking further, Agwogie said the work of GISA goes beyond creating awareness because sometimes information alone is not enough. Those who work closely with people who are drug dependent believe that providing assistance to addicts needs to go beyond providing information and creating awareness about drug use and the consequences and so on.

“We need to build the capacity to train people on skills of drugs and letting families know the consequences of drug use and there are training sessions that are structured in such a way to achieve those objec-tives. People need to know the science of prevention, science of drug use, they also need to know the substance because at times people lack knowledge about drug abuse which could lead to stigmatisation.” The founder/executive director of GISA said that stigma makes it look like the addicts are weak, meaning that they lack the power to stop using drugs and they make it look like the use of drugs or abuse of drugs are more of self-inflicted injuries. People believe that those who use drugs want to self-destroy because they choose to abuse drugs based on limited understanding.

“We agree that a person who starts using drugs made a decision to use it but there are things that result in that person using drugs and there are risk factors for drug use and if those risk factors are not adequately taken care of then the person becomes vulnerable to using this substance,” Agwogie explained. The main goal of training people on drug use is to prevent substance use, family drug use, workplace drug prevention, school drug prevention and community drug use prevention. It requires that our stakeholders have a good knowledge and understanding of drug issues to be able to prevent those risk factors that each of these settings could bring.

Speaking on the different substances that could be abused in the society, Agwogie said, “The drugs or substances at times may not just be the popular ones that we know because as I am speaking there are over 1,000 different drugs globally and they keep evolving. A new one can evolve within 30 days so what that simply means is that there are lots of drugs but one thing that is for sure is that there is a crisis of drug use or substance use in Nigeria. Nigeria has the highest record of drug use in the whole world as far as substance use and abuse is concerned.

There are so many things we hear people use in Nigeria or consume in the name of drugs that you hardly hear of in other countries of the world. So, Nigeria has the highest level of ingenuity where substance use is concerned. “That is why we cannot mention the possible drugs that are used,” he added

