Worry as Osimhen set to go for another eye surgery

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may undergo another surgery on his eyes, according to the surgeon who operated the striker, Gianpaolo Tartaro. Osimhen suffered a multiple eye fracture during a match last season which forced him to undergo a three-and-a-halfhour repair procedure as well as the placement of six plates and 18 screws. Subsequently, he has been seen wearing a face mask just as his form has improved remarkably but Tartaro said said the Nigerian would need to get the screws and plates on his face removed. The surgeon stated in an interview with Il Mattino that the screws and plates on his face might cause discomfort, but they will eventually have to be removed. “Superstition? I don’t know. It has been modelled and remodelled with the player’s assistance so that it doesn’t cause him any discomfort. Sooner or later you will have to think about removing the plates and screws that were applied after the serious accident,” he said. The Nigerian might have been faced with a number of injuries in the past, but he has always bounced back from the setbacks by giving the Parthenopean fans something to cheer for.

