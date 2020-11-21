Worsening health conditions of El’zakzaky, wife worrisome –Shiites

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) (aka Shiites), have expressed worries over the continued detention of El’zakzaky and wife in prison custody, saying government has refused to acknowledge the deteriorating health of the religious leaders. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the worries of the members were exacerbated after the only surviving son of the Shiekh, Mohammed, was allowed to see his parents on October 24. Recall that the movement has been on consistent street protests for the release of their leader since 2015 after the clash with the military, resulting in death of scores of Shiites’ members in Zaria, Kaduna State.

El’zazaky and his wife have been detained at the facilities of Department of State Security (DSS) and the correction centre for the past five years, and his members are saying that government has continually not shown any respect for the rule of law and have disregarded extant court orders to release their leaders. The Secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said that the news brought to them from the prison on the health status of their leaders, were not cheery at all.

Musa said it was confirmed that Elzazaky was already partially blind, with so many other health complications, while his wife had been consigned to wheel chair, due to unattended knee injury. He further noted that their leaders’ lives were in danger as the health facilities in prison can’t guarantee a reliable medical attention for them. He said: “As at 24th of October when his only surviving son was allowed to see him.

He is the only surviving son, because out of seven sons, government has killed 6. “Mohammed, the only surviving son of the Shiek told us after the visit that the health conditions of his parents were worsening by the day.”

