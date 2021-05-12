Health

Worsening insecurity affecting healthcare delivery, NMA laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has raised the alarm over the poor delivery of healthcare services, as a result of the worsening state of insecurity in the country.
This was contained in a communique signed by President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe, issued at the end of the NMA’s Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting held in Jos, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.
The NMA urged the Federal Government to renew efforts to quickly bring what was described as a “humanitarian disaster” under control, and appealed to all citizens to jettison dangerous unpatriotic and tendencies.
The communique reads in part: “The Conference is saddened by the worsening spate of killings, maiming, kidnapping, banditry, arson, insurgency and other forms of violence with attendant socio-economic consequences in almost every part of Nigeria. NMA is deeply concerned that healthcare delivery has been severely affected.”
Lamenting the epidemiological triple jeopardy of existing infectious diseases, emerging infections including the ongoing pandemic and the ticking time bomb of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the NMA called on government across all levels to garner the highly needed political will, financial resources, partnerships and other requirements.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

NRHJN tasks public, private organisations on equity, SRHR

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  As the world marks 2021 International Women’s Day, (IWD), the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), has urged individuals, corporate organisations and governments at all levels and other stakeholders to challenge cultural stereotypes preventing women and girls from accessing the full potentials of their sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) and end all […]
Health

FG moves to reduce disease burdens

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…launches National health promotion policyDisturbed over the rate of preventable diseases amongst adults and children, the Federal Government has launched the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary strategic policy documents, to guide, empower and effect behavioural changes to maintain healthy life styles. The other strategic documents launched were; National Strategic Plan for […]
Health

COVID-19: Health Ministry, NGO support 54 FCT Primary Health Centres

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with a Non-governmental Organisation, the Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation, on Monday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), to 54 primary health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory as part of its response to preventing the spread COVID-19. Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Christine Ezenwafor, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica