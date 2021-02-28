Worsening insecurity: Governors scared of Abuja, says Gen Ishola Williams

Major–General Ishola Williams (rtd) is onetime Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Nigerian Army. In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, he bares his mind on various issues surrounding the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, the immediate past Service Chiefs and their recent confirmation as non career ambassadors, armed banditry and the abduction of secondary school pupils which is

After a lot of pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari by Nigerians to sack the Service Chiefs, the President changed them and rewarded them with non-career ambassadorial posts. What does this portend?

It was necessary to change them after three or four years of being in the saddle and the conflict especially in the North East was not improving for the better and more so, they seemed to have run out of ideas about what to do. It appeared that they were no longer in a position to do anything.

What is most important is that the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, has said on many occasions that the conflict was going to take us many more years with the way we are going about it. If you are responsible for making sure that we do not go that way and you could not do anything about it that time, what was in it for you to continue to stay in that office until you were told to go? You could have given another person the chance.

In the case of the Chief of Defence Staff, it was immaterial to the whole situation, they could play certain roles, but their roles were limited as far as the land conflicts were concerned. The piracy on the sea was on the increase and embarrassing to Nigeria.

The Navy too was helpless, and in the North East too, they were helpless. Also, they could not do anything without support from outsiders. With the armed forces, they were giving them money, they were giving them equipment.

You then wonder why they were not able to do the job. If they were not able to do the job, it boils down to two things: They were not training their men properly and they lacked the right strategy and tactics to be able to do the job.

At the end of the day, the C-in-C himself said after so many pressures, he decided that they should go. But you heard what the Chief of Army Staff said that he had said it so many times that it is going to last another 20 years. He was not remorseful at all. Then they were nominated to become ambassadors, as if they have done some wonderful things for this country.

Is that not a reward for mediocrity which could encourage others or discourage many as the case may be?

I am not even bothered about that. It is not that it is abnormal; many countries do it, like Senegal, for their Service Chiefs or CDS. But it appears that he was rewarding them. My own feeling is that it is to show them that ‘it is not me that wants you to go. I was forced to let you go and I believe you could still be of service to me as President and Commander–in–Chief. Let me send you out to make more use of your talent which you could not display in uniform’ .

Secondly, it is also a safety measure because there may be some people looking out for them because of what they have done – human rights record, abuse of power and what have you. Therefore, let them go and cool off till 2023. For sure, anybody who becomes the president will remove them from the ambassadorial position. Not that it is inappropriate, but it is unnecessary. I was surprised.

What is your take on the belief by many that the military is overstretched with the wars they are helping the police to fight, especially armed banditry in the North West, Niger State, Zamfara and Katsina states?

I am surprised and continue to be surprised while in spite of so many explanations I have given in interviews in newspapers, on televisions that there is a difference between safety and security. Nigeria is not insecured. All this insecurity is nonsense. Nigeria is not safe! That is why when you read press releases from embassies to the citizens of their countries, what do they say? They say Nigeria is not a safe place to go to. In the North West, in the North East, do not go there because it is not safe. The only case you can term insecurity is the North East, even at that, it is lack of safety by Boko Haram.

Secondly too, we must differentiate between safety agencies and security agencies. The Police is a safety agency, Nigeria Civil Defence is a safety agency, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is a safety agency. Para military police – Mobile Police is the border line between safety and security.

Why?

It is because they have been trained like soldiers to a great extent to face violent crimes, armed robbers, armed criminals, armed kidnappers, that is why they carry guns, which is why you see them in boots and shirts like the soldiers. If they have been trained to do that, what is the military’s business in tackling banditry?

A good example is this when protesters moved back to Lekki toll gate recently, did you see any soldier there? It was only police. Did heaven fall? It shows that you do not need the military. Two, if the para military police are not well trained, train them to be able to tackle armed robbery, then the military will focus on insurgency in the North East.

Talking about security agencies such as the DSS, NIA, DMI, etc, we have over 27 of them and we are the way we are. Why is this so?

One of the greatest missing link and the greatest challenge we have is intelligence. Our intelligence system is not working well, especially counter intelligence. What do I mean by that? In every organisation, there are people who will be leaking the secret of that organisa- tion to adversaries, to opponents, to enemies, you must have a system within the organization to find out who are the people leaking out that information.

We are not doing that well with respect to Boko Haram. Two, it looks as if it has improved a little bit now. In the case of Lekki Tollgate, the Police were ahead of the protesters. They were there before the protesters. That means that for you to get information, you must infiltrate. Some will say even as we are now, some agents or people sympathetic to the cause of Boko Haram have infiltrated the security agencies. This we see as they ambush our troops on their way to counter or attack the insurgents. That is why I said our greatest challenge is counter intelligence. We are not able to solve that problem. That is the job of the DSS and Military Intelligence.

What are they doing?

That is the point. The Senate President went to see the President the other day. He said they are going to give them more money- to do what? Nobody has sat down to calculate how much the Federal Government has spent on safety and security in this country, apart from those governors who are looting security votes. In fact, it should not be called security votes, but safety votes, and of course for the pockets of the governors.

Another dimension has been added to the mix and that is the frequent attacks on boarding schools. Late last year, it was Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Just last week, bandits went and abducted students of Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State. How can this be stopped?

The whole essence of Community Policing is basically that. But unfortunately, many of these states have what is called vigilante. They go by different names such as Amotekun, Neighborhood Watch or Hisbah and so on, should be responsible for protecting the schools. Why are they in the community? Take Lagos as example, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp are supposed to be in the community and the schools are situated in the community.

What are they there for? Where they are in the Community – Amotekun, Vigilante, Hisbah with the traditional rulers – doing their jobs, this should not be happening. In some cases, the traditional rulers and community elders have been arrested for colluding with kidnappers. You need to ask yourself, all the kidnappers are paid ransom in millions of naira, what do they do with the money? Where do they spend the money? If they are in the bush, where do they spend the money? But some say that they spend the money to acquire more arms and ammunitions?

Exactly! One of them said that to buy an AK-47 is like buying a loaf of bread. Which country in the world allows that kind of thing to happen or go on? You have all the intelligence systems if they are working.

It was said that the Kagara abductors went to the market to buy sacks of Kulikulii (snacks) with which to feed the boys. Ordinarily, you buy small quantities for the house hold. With all the intelligence such as the DSS in the market, no one could follow this lead? With what I read in the newspapers, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was negotiating with the bandits near a military post. The man opened his mouth to say that they should not worry Muslim soldiers would not shoot at you.

What effect would this have on the morale of the troops that those killing or shooting at them are Christian soldiers? What are they introducing into the military?

The Northern Elders have condemned it. But it is too profound! It is too deep. The services need to do something about it, when a Sheikh would say that kind of a thing. That is what I am saying, our soldiers or military men should not be involved in anti banditry anti–robbery.

We have a problem – insurgency in the North East, face that. Train the mobile police and para military to handle banditry, criminality and stuff like that. They are not for the military to handle. In terms of human material it costs a lot. Just last Sunday, a military aircraft crashed and all the men on board died. They were said to be on a reconnaissance mission to locate the armed kidnappers. At what cost to the nation? That is what is of concern to a lot of people. In anyway, people die every day.

But most of these deaths are avoidable?

The Minister of Defence recently set up a committee for the reform of the ministry and the armed forces, No! We need to look at the whole safety and security architecture and what reforms are needed across the whole frame. This is where I blame the National Security Adviser (NSA). What is his job? He has lost it.

He should also give way?

Yes! He lost it after two years. He has no impact at all on what is happening. What they are doing is to push out publications, re launching publications on Defence Policy. But operationalising it, is not giving us the expected result and a lot of money is being spent.

Of what use is it? Recently in Borno, Boko Haram fired some grenades which killed so many people. But again, intelligence failed. There is a pattern, each time they want to attack Maiduguri, they first of all, plunge the state capital and the entire state into darkness by destroying or bringing down the power line and then strike while they are busy trying to restore the lines.

So no one could preempt them? Up to a certain extent, we need to find out and I keep saying it all the time, what is the role of traditional rulers in the North East? What is the role of the Community Elders in the North East? Are they working with the intelligence system? If most of the Boko Haram (members) are from the Kanuri ethnic group, you mean they have no respected Kanuri elder that can talk to them?

You can see that Sheikh Gumi has restricted himself to the armed bandits and then, defending the Fulani herdsmen. I have two simple questions: Where is the Nomadic Commission? What was the Nomadic Commission set up for? Does it still exist? What are they doing? Nobody has ever bothered to ask that question. Does the National Assembly earmark money for them every year? Why are they so quiet?

Gumi is asking for another commission to be created, newspapers publish things without asking questions. Why are you asking for another one when you have one in place already? Who are the owners of those cows the herdsmen are herding? Who are the ones responsible for providing the AK- 47 guns for them?

The third thing is that these bandits ride on motorcycles. Those things are not cheap to come by. Where did they get the money and who is supplying them the motorcycles? How do they get them secretly?

Gumi himself said the Federal Government is aware of those bandits and they know where they are in the forest. It shows that it is either our security agencies are incompetent or there is a political arm-twisting of our security and safety agencies not to take action or to limit the action to a certain extent.

You said that there is a political undertone in the whole saga and some would like to say that it is all in an attempt to bring the South to its knees to look up to the North in terms of food security that is why when the herdsmen come down South, they attack the farms and the farmers

…. (Cuts in)

No! No! I need to stop you. I feel ashamed of some people who talk like that in the South. I will tell you why. We must be people who do not think. You keep crying that a group of people are coming to your forest. When did they come in? You mean there was nobody seeing them when they were coming in or going out all this while? Up to the point you allow them to have a Seriki (King). How much did they give to the traditional rulers?

Are traditional rulers themselves owners of cows? Did they employ themselves? Is there a commercial agreement with those Fulani leaders? Do not let anybody fool you. They are collection of idiots. I am sorry to use that word. I am ashamed of them as Yoruba people or Omo Odu’a.

I do not call them Yoruba anymore because that is an idiotic name. I am ashamed of them. They are talking like people who have no brains, and allowing one political thug called Sunday Igboho to seize the space.

I was coming to that. How would you describe the coming of the new phenomenon called Sunday Igboho?

The point is that all these things about Sunday Igboho will soon die down. That is how Gani Adams too started and where is he today, except to make noise in the background? At one point too, Sunday Igboho himself said he was tired, let others take over. He was allowed to fill a gap and he is realizing that he cannot fill that gap so he is becoming so civil. But those idiots who use him, he is coming to realize that they are using him for some political end. Gradually, he is withdrawing and the guy is not a poor man.

How would you compare training when you were in service with what we have today?

What is missing now is, and I keep asking the military that question, what is your operational strategy as armed forces and then to the army what is your tactical? That will determine how you structure your forces and the type of weapons you need to buy to be able to defeat your adversary. Somebody showed a book to me some time ago and I said have you war gamed what you put in that book and he said ‘Yes’. So I said what is the problem?

That is what they have not been able to answer. The Chief of Army Staff, some days ago, gave an order that they should recapture Marte after it fell to the insurgents. That was not necessary. Boko Haram has not got the men to hold ground. They cannot fight a conventional force. If they capture a place, they can mess up the place and then run away. Like you said, they know how to ambush our troops. That is a problem of counter intelligence.

Despite the claims by the recently retired Service Chiefs that no time was the Nigerian Army well equipped than now, yet we are still where we are?

Where the problem lies is that the Army has never been like a developed army which looks into the future, about the type of war they are going to fight and so prepare – the sort of training, the sort of tactics and the sort of weapons for that. Therefore, we do not respect brain power. We do not respect those who see ahead.

We do not respect those who have foresight. It is not the army alone. It is our way of life, whether in government or any other thing, we do not project into the future. We are a people who just think about today, forgetting that today is the beginning of tomorrow. Majority of the people in position of authority, whether in the military or wherever, put self first. What can I get from this position I am holding? What is in it for me? Maybe that is the same problem with the Nomadic Commission. They are yet to say a single word. They used to be active in the 90s. I was part of a project in Yobe State – one Alkaleri village, The Nomadic Commission set up a school for the children of the Fulanis. The European Commission (EU) had a five-year programme of getting the settled Fulani to grow food for the cows, set up schools in tents for their children, water points for the cows. So they come back to buy the foods from the Fulanis. The Federal Government and the Yobe State Government were to take over the programme. Of course the money disappeared. The President himself, when he was the chairman of PTF (Petroleum Trust Fund), spent millions of PTF money on this particular subject. He gave the money to the Fulanis. I can challenge him on that. It will be in the record. Unless they will say that it disappeared with the computer which crashed.

With the way things are going – the worsening safety, worsening insecurity, is Nigeria’s existence not threatened as a nation?

Even though there is political authority over safety and security organizations, let us leave politics apart, if you take the South West for example, Lagos created the Neighbourhood Safety Corp. If it is working well, with their Ministry of Home Affairs in Lagos, there should be no crime or it will be reduced to the barest minimum in Lagos. Why? All members of the Neighborhood Corps are in the community. Some of them may not need to wear uniform.

What would they be doing? Gather information. What do you see? They are in traffic, controlling traffic. Are they being trained properly to do that? What I have come to discover is that we put people in uniform just because we want to create jobs for people. If they were properly trained, the same thing with the Amotekun, Ogun State governor just launched its own Amotekun one year after it came into existence. Some of the governors are so scared of Abuja that they are behaving like bloody fools. Amotekun should be able to reduce crime by 95 %. We have not reached the stage of Latin America’s crime rate. This is the time to deal with it. The governors have plenty of money. What are they doing with the Safety/Security votes? They share it for political patronage. At one time, some of them were buying vehicles for the police, even though police too was collecting money from the Federal Government. For the community policing, the FG gave plenty of money to the IG. This is a very corrupt country. That is why we have problems.

In the words of Winston Churchill, war is a huge an expedition to be left to generals. What can the political class do to stop the carnage?

All these people shouting wars, they should send them to prison. There is no war. It is all a joke. Ondo State governor said do not bring any cow into the streets of Akure. Amotekun, if you see any cow roaming the streets, seize it. In Ghana, they gave a ruling to the herdsmen, if you see any cow shoot it. The Ghana Police enforce it. You cannot see any cow on the streets of Ghana It is enforcement. The owners know too that the government is serious. The owners do not take the government serious here. How are we sure that the traditional rulers do not have cows? How come that they install a Seriki (King) in Yoruba land? Money has spoilt the whole thing.

