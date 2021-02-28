News Top Stories

Worsening insecurity: Govs‘re scared of Abuja –Gen Ishola Williams

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji Comment(0)

…says there’s political arm-twisting of security agencies

 

One-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has taken a swipe at governors in the South West saying some of them are scared of Abuja – an euphemism for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, even as he said that the worsening insecurity in the country is yet to reach the stage of that of Latin America and they should deal with it squarely.

 

 

Gen. Ishola made the assertion in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph even as he insisted that they have enough resources at their disposal to confront  the situation.

 

He said: “Even though there is political authority over safety and security organisations, let us leave politics apart, if you take the South West for example, Lagos created the Neighbourhood Safety Corp. If it is working well, with their Ministry of Home Affairs in Lagos, there should be no crime or it will be reduced to the barest minimum in Lagos.

 

“Why? All members of the Neighbourhood Corps are in the community. Some of them may not need to wear  uniforms. What would they be doing? Gathering information. What do you see?

 

They are in traffic, controlling traffic. Are they being trained properly to do that? He continued: “What I have come to discover is that we put people in uniform just because we want to create jobs for people. It’s the same thing with the Amotekun.

 

Ogun State just launched its own Amotekun one year after it came into existence. Some of the governors are so scared of Abuja that they are behaving like fools.

 

“Amotekun should be able  to reduce crime by 95%. We have not reached the level of Latin America’s crime rate. This is the time to deal with it. “The governors have plenty of money.

 

What are they doing with the Safety/ Security votes? They share them for political patronage. At one time, some of them were buying vehicles for the police, even though the police was collecting money from the Federal Government.

 

This is a very corrupt country. That is why we have problems.” Read the full interview on pages 14 and 19

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai signs law to castrate rapists in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has signed into law the amended Penal Code, 2020 passed by the state House of Assembly, which postulates surgical castration upon conviction for rapists in the state. Also, convicts’ names were to be listed on the sex offenders register that would bepublishedbytheAttorney- General and state Commissioner for Justice. The […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki to PDP: You’ve revived my political career

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Says he’ll run with Shaibu again   Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for reviving his political career.   Obaseki, who was at the PDP National Secretariat on Saturday for the collection of certificate of return as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 Edo governorship […]
News

Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The remains of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. In a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Nigeria Airforce said the late flying officer would be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica