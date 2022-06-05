Worsening insecurity: Should clerics bear arms?

Whilst concerned Nigerians were settling to the sad reality of Deborah Yakubu Samuel’s murder, came the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, last Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in the Umunnuchi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident described as an unpropitious one, would have brought more pain to Christendom should the will of the church’s adversary prevail. The Prelate’s ordeal and that of his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark depict the volatility of the Nigerian society. Some have wondered what the situation would have been as another respected Christian leader was last weekend in the South-East for an open crusade.

Though he is known like some Pentecostal leaders to move with security personnel unlike the Prelate and other Orthodox Church leaders. On May 26, four people, including a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Stephen Ojapa, were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Katsina State.

The cleric, who was the parish priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, was kidnapped alongside his assistant, Oliver Opara, and two other boys from the church. This was in addition to several cases of kidnap and murder of clerics in Benue and Kaduna states.

The recent developments raised the argument whether church leaders should move in the company of armed security or go around with the assurance that angels have been commissioned to see to their safety has continued.

CAN President speaks

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle who cited that churches usually are not left without security personnel manning their gates, said it was not out of place for preachers to be armed physically and spiritually.

Ayokunle in a chat with Sunday Telegraph through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Bayo Oladeji said: “In Nigeria of today, there is no security protection that can be regarded as out of place. Pastors going about with security personnel should be encouraged especially now that they have become endangered species.

“It is God who protects but there is nothing bad in playing our roles. When Jesus was ascending He asked His disciples to be armed physically and spiritually. Look at Israel and America, the governments are living up to the expectations and Pastors may not bother about having their personal security system. “God promises to neutralise any poison in our body system, but it will be stupidity for any Christian to be looking for poison to take.

Since January, not fewer than 10 servants of God have been kidnapped and ransom was paid before their release was effected. Some were not even lucky enough to tell the story. We should not tempt God. Both pastors and non-pastors should do the needful to protect themselves and leave the rest to God. “Why are we hiring security people to watch over our churches or Pastorium? Why are we using insurance policies to protect our cars?

Self-protection is never a sin against God. It is when we depend totally on this human system that is ungodly. A critical study of the most powerful chapter of the Bible on Protection, Psalm 91 supports this position. In the covenant of divine protection, both God and humanity have roles to play.”

Methodist Bishop replies Nigerian Army

Bishop Stephen Adegbite of the Methodist Church and Chairman, Lagos Chapter of CAN said nothing was wrong if leaders choose to have some level of security personnel around them.

“At least it will restrict the attacks around them and it will help for better security. However, this cannot replace the angels, God is the one that can protect.

Despite the fact that you have security aides around you does not mean such cannot be attacked or killed, but not withstanding because of the situation we find ourselves, it is better you have them,” Adegbite stated.

On views that the church should have been circumspect in revealing the ransom of N100 Million to avoid making more church leaders targets of kidnappers, he replied: “Why should the church be silent? If a ransom has been paid, it has to be mentioned so that the government will know that they have failed as a government. Look at the people that have been kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja road, they are still in captivity even after two months and the government has said nothing about it.

“One of them happens to be a classmate of the sitting Vice President of Nigeria, an elderly person who has a son that is a sickle cell patient and the kidnappers even had the nerves to film them and post on the internet so we can all see the decadence in our nation and our security apparatus. So are we going to allow the Prelate to be in captivity for months? It is sad.”

He added that the kidnappers have met their waterloo to have raised their hands to attack a man of God of that stature, while replying the Nigerian Army, he said: “It is unfortunate that the military of our nation has no shame and they can write such and the officer that they used is of the Igbo extraction, it is a big shame on us. Let them come and carry the Prelate then they will know that they are toiling with trouble in the land, all Christians in Nigeria and in the world will rise against them.

“They wanted the case to be reported to them. If kidnappers realise that you are coming with the military, will they not kill the victims? I won’t even be surprised that there is a cartel because the kidnappers said they have been living in the forest for 15 years.”

S’East takeover won’t succeed- Agomuo

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State, Elder Emmanuel Agomuo, decried the situation of the country, adding that the planned takeover of the South-East by killer herdsmen will not succeed, God being on the throne.

He said: “The Prelate came into Umunuchi, Abia State to do ministerial work involving the boys’ brigade, and these boys (kidnappers) without fear and respect took him and made him walk for 15 kilometers and tortured him which left him with a wound by his right eyes.

“The Methodist church raised N100 million and the boys told him that they are Fulanis and one of them said that he was born in a village in Umuahia and opened up to say that the Army is involved. Days ago the boys in that town blocked the road to express their pains.

“The government is not helping us, the Christian community is not happy with the government, everywhere is porous because all the forests in the East and the West are all occupied with Fulani boys, we are not safe going out, we are only praying to God.

These boys even said they will use the ransom to purchase arms which they will use to take over Igbo land, but I am assuring them with God Almighty in heaven, they will never succeed. “Talking about armed personnel and if clergymen should engage them, those that can afford it are already doing that.

The only way forward is for us to pray and look unto God and I know that one day God Almighty will hear our prayers.”

Akanabu reiterates call for security of lives

Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Imo State, Bishop Titus Akanabu, maintained that the government architecture be directed on how to save and protect lives, “every hands must be on deck because life is very important, imagine a house on fire, the fire question people will ask is ‘hope no one died?’”

He went further: “So we can say that kidnap of men of God in Nigeria now have become a kind of daily occurrence and it is still bothering on the issue of lack of adequate security.

Regarding men of God moving with security there are men of God who hire police officers or the civil defense who follow them to wherever they are going, the reason why government officials including the President and our governors go with convoys and armed security personnel is for protection. Nothing prevents a man of God from having such though the Holy Spirit and the angels are there but sometimes what people respect is what they see.

“There should be honour and respect for men of God and it is not proper for such (kidnapping) to be happening, well the society is degenerating on daily basis so nobody should blame men of God for having security, in fact security should be everywhere in our society because one of the problems bedeviling our nation now is insecurity, it is not out of place for anybody that is privileged to have people to guide him to do so.”

Emuchay harps on intensity of prayers, evangelism

President Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Elder Napo Emuchay, asked Christians to give praise to God that Prelate Uche and the other clerics were not killed.

He encouraged Christians to intensify evangelism and prayers for the nation, while calling on Muslim and traditional leaders to preach further on brotherliness. “What has happened should make us intensify our message for repentance. It is a sad development that these bad boys target the children of God. There are things you do and get God provoked, though some of them have their conscience seared.

The Prelate and the other two preachers should see what happened as part of temptation orchestrated by the devil. The devil wanted to bring shame to the church but thank God he did not prevail. “While going with armed personnel does not mean the person does not have faith, it gives psychological encouragement. However, the ultimate protection comes from God. There are instances where people were killed even after paying ransom.

“The church should not stop praying for the nation, evangelising and condemning evil. These souls need to be won over to God. I appeal to Muslim leaders to preach against kidnappings and other evil going on in the land. It is well with us and our nation Nigeria,” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...